Giants schedule gives fans easy date to circle for Jaxson Dart’s debut

The New York Giants will once again look to rebound from a catastrophically underwhelming season in the NFC East. It's unclear how Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll can dig themselves out of this hole, but at least the Giants will go down swinging. It has been a productive offseason for New York, beefing up the defense, adding the stability of veteran QBs, and hopefully finding long-term building blocks through the NFL Draft. Abdul Carter was a home run pick at No. 3. As for Jaxson Dart at No. 25, time will tell.

Russell Wilson will begin the season atop New York's labyrinthine quarterbook room, but he's on a one-year deal and it's unwise to expect immediate contention from this Giants team. Especially in a division with three logical contenders in Philly, Dallas and Washington. That could mean we see Dart at the commands before the year is out. The Giants wouldn't invest first round draft capital in him without confidence that he can become the future franchise quarterback. His loose parallels to Josh Allen, Daboll's former protege in Buffalo, are well documented.

Now that we know the Giants' schedule, it's hard not to feel like the stage is set for Dart's debut at a very specific juncture in the campaign, and that's Week 15.

OUR 2025 SCHEDULE!! pic.twitter.com/cWi1YX4jGt — New York Giants (@Giants) May 15, 2025

Giants' schedule gives Jaxson Dart the perfect opportunity to take starting QB job from Russell Wilson

New York has a brutal schedule this season. Point blank. In addition to the inherent challenges of playing in the NFC East, the Giants will face established contenders like Kansas City and Detroit, not to mention other potential upstarts like Chicago, Denver and Minnesota. There are a lot of potential L's on this calendar.

While the Giants did get better this offseason, it's fair to think it will take a year or two (and maybe a new coach) before things really kick into high gear. That said, Wilson should be viewed more as a bridge quarterback — a helpful guide to get Jaxson Dart up to speed — rather than New York's ticket to the Super Bowl.

If we want to pinpoint a date for Dart's potential debut as New York's starter, why not Week 15 against the Commanders? It comes after a late bye week and could signal an important juncture in the season. If the Giants are out of contention by then, which feels likely, it makes sense to use a full two weeks of practice to get Dart up to speed and ready for his big moment.

Now, will the Giants thrust their most valuable asset into the lion's den with the postseason out of reach and not much left to play for? That is the alternative argument — that New York won't want to put Dart in harm's way when there's no real benefit aside from a few extra reps. In that case, we will either see Dart earlier in the season if Wilson struggles (very possible) or in 2026, when he can theoretically lead the Giants to greener pastures.

That said, using the buy week to get Dart in shape and giving him a few trial starts to end the season is a reasonable path. Assuming he doesn't get hurt, it would give Dart a chance to learn the ropes without being completely new to the experience when the 2026 campaign starts — when expectations will ratchet up considerably.

So, bookmark that Week 15 date, folks. December 14th, 2025. That feels like a potential starting point of the Jaxson Dart era in East Rutherford.