Giants next QB all but admits that the No. 1 pick has already been decided
The New York Giants are in desperate need of a new franchise quarterback they can build around. They are also in position to secure one of the top picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. Shedeur Sanders believes those factors will combine to make him a Giant.
Sanders and Miami star Cam Ward are widely considered to be the two top quarterbacks in this year's draft class. The odds favor one of the two signal-callers becoming the No. 1 overall pick. The Giants currently hold a one-game "advantage" in the race to secure that selection on the back of 10 consecutive losses.
Sanders is not a player short on self-belief. That's one reason why he recently was filmed intimating that he knows exactly the team that will draft him and that he would be the first name called by Commissioner Roger Goodell.
Shedeur Sanders implies he already knows he's going to Giants
It's possible that Sanders has been given indications from the Giants organization that he's their preferred option at quarterback, but it's far too early for him to be certain about who and where he'll be drafted. The Giants are not a lock to have the No. 1 overall pick. Several other quarterback-needy teams such as the Raiders and Browns could finish the season with an inferior record.
It's also not in the best interest of any team to make their intentions known so early. Even if the Giants are convinced that Sanders is a transformational quarterback they should still leave doubt in the minds of other franchises who might be tempted to try to trade up to the top spot in the draft. New York has a lot of roster holes to fill. Quarterback should be their top offseason priority but exchanging the top pick for a treasure trove of draft capital could be the best move for the franchise.
Sanders could easily end up as the Giants' starting quarterback next season but no one should start printing jerseys quite yet. There is still plenty of time for his draft status to change between now and the big event.