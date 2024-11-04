Giants can steal long-linked player away from Dodgers in free agency
The Los Angeles Dodgers are your 2024 World Series champions after dominating their way through the postseason. Now, they're headed to free agency where they will be tasked with re-signing their own free agents as well as adding players from outside the organization.
Last offseason, Los Angeles added Shohei Ohtani for $700 million while also adding Yoshinobu Yamamoto for well over $300 million. It was quite clear that the Dodgers won the offseason and that quickly translated to wins on the field.
Key players like Jack Flaherty, Teoscar Hernandez, Blake Treinen and Walker Buehler are all unrestricted free agents for Los Angeles this winter. But their biggest target has long been the star shortstop from the Milwaukee Brewers, Willy Adames.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
Giants linked to Dodgers free agent target Willy Adames
Brewers star shortstop Willy Adames is set to enter free agency and he would fit perfectly in Los Angeles' infield.
MLB insider Mark Feinsand recently looked into each of the top 25 free agents of this offseason.
"A number of top shortstops have hit free agency in recent years, with Corey Seager, Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts, Carlos Correa and Dansby Swanson all cashing in with big free-agent deals," Feinsand wrote. "Coming off another strong offensive season -- in which he set career highs with 32 home runs and 112 RBIs -- Adames is the top shortstop available this winter, and although his defensive metrics haven’t been as strong in 2024, he remains a solid fielder."
But Feinsand also made an interesting connection, where he listed the San Francisco Giants as one of the best fits for the shortstop.
The Giants have the opportunity to swoop in and steal the Dodgers top free agent target right from under their nose. If San Francisco wants to beat the Dodgers in the regular season and the postseason, they first need to beat them in the offseason.
Every team is already a few steps behind Los Angeles after they signed Ohtani to a contract with $680 million in deferred money. If the Dodgers begin to fill out the roster with more superstars alongside Ohtani, Betts and Freeman, the league may as well hand them the 2025 World Series trophy.
San Francisco has a chance to steal the biggest free agent off the Dodgers' wish list and it would be a great move for them to make.