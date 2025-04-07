Giants sure seem resigned to life without Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders

The New York Giants will be waiting on pins and needles early on in the NFL Draft. The Giants hold the third overall pick, and could either take their quarterback of the future, or the best player available on the board. Colorado's Shedeur Sanders would fill the quarterback of the future need for the Giants. The best player available options would be either Colorado cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter or Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter.

With the first pick, the Tennessee Titans are widely expected to draft Miami quarterback Cam Ward. The Cleveland Browns are second on the board and face the same conundrum as the Giants — take a quarterback of the future or an immediate impact player. With that, the Giants will have to wait and see who they pick. Based on the buzz out of Colorado's Pro Day last week and the latest betting odds, the Browns could take Hunter with the second overall pick. Plus, there's a chance Cleveland could opt to take Sanders to eventually replace Deshaun Watson.

Maybe the Giants will be more than fine if that takes place.

ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter reports that Giants head coach Brian Daboll had breakfast with Carter of Penn State in State College, Pa. Additionally, Carter is set to visit the Giants on Thursday in New Jersey.

Penn St. edge rusher Abdul Carter had breakfast Sunday in State College, Pa., with New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll. Carter also is now scheduled to visit the Giants on Thursday in New Jersey, and he figures to be a top-3 pick. pic.twitter.com/cTvCwW7lSs — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 7, 2025

Giants HC Brian Daboll meets with Abdul Carter at Penn State

Yes, it is just a scheduled "top 30" visit for Carter. However, if Carter finds a way on the board with the No. 3 pick, it'd be difficult for the Giants to pass on him. With the team already signing Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, the need for a quarterback isn't as necessary as a month ago. So, not selecting Carter if available would be even more of a head-scratching decision.

The word "generational talent" has been thrown around over the years, but Carter fits the bill. A former four-star recruit out of high school, Carter has incredible athletic attributes and has shown the ability to get to the quarterback with relative ease in a tough Big Ten conference. In fact, he won the Big Ten's Defensive Player of the Year this past season.

If you wanted an example of just how good Carter is, look no further than the Orange Bowl between Penn State and Notre Dame. Carter entered that game with a left shoulder injury, yet he was still able to make the night miserable for Notre Dame's offensive line and quarterback Riley Leonard. On 66 snaps, Carter generated eight pressures, six quarterback hurries, four tackles, and one sack, per Pro Football Focus. All of that with one good shoulder.

The Giants, despite making a variety of solid additions this offseason, are bstill a team bereft of talent. But, they can look to replicate what the rival Philadelphia Eagles did, and that's stack the defensive line. The Eagles used draft capital to beef up their defensive line, with Jalen Carter, Josh Sweat, Milton Williams, and Jordan Davis all standing out. That defensive line helped the Eagles defeat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 59 in dominant fashion.

Adding Carter to a defensive line featuring Dexter Lawrence, Brian Burns, and Kayvon Thibodeaux? That wouldn't be a bad strategy. After all, the Giants have won Super Bowls in the past with dominant defenses. Selecting Carter would help them reach that point.

If Hunter or Sanders are off the board, Carter should be the easy pick for the Giants.