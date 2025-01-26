Giants teasing potential preferred QB in draft at East-West Shrine Bowl
By Austen Bundy
It's not secret the New York Giants are in need of a franchise quarterback. So, it shouldn't be any more of a surprise for fans to hear that general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll were spotted Saturday meeting with one of the top passing prospects in the upcoming draft.
New York's top pair (and assistant general manager Brandon Brown) were caught on camera speaking with Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders ahead of the East-West Shrine Bowl. Sanders has been considered a potential No. 1 overall selection but that won't stop Giants brass from being interested at the No. 3 pick.
Before New York lost the No. 1 overall pick by winning a meaningless Week 17 game, Sanders was seen wearing Giants themed cleats during Colorado's bowl game in December. However, it was revealed earlier this week Sanders may not throw at the NFL Combine so it's significant to see him meeting with team brass at this juncture. Whether that affects New York's decision making is left to be seen but he would certainly be an upgrade for Big Blue under center either way.
Giants may have tipped their hand at No. 3 pick meeting with Sanders
It's important to note that Miami quarterback Cam Ward, considered to be the only other passer with the pedigree to be picked that high in the first round, will not be participating at the Shrine Bowl. Therefore, it's still entirely possible he could be an alternative for New York if Sanders isn't available or the team simply finds Ward more enticing.
The Giants can't go wrong with either guy. Ward's 4,313 passing yards and 39 touchdowns were good for second overall in the FBS this season compared to Sanders' 4,134 yards and 37 scores just below him. The biggest uncertainty for the franchise come April will be either's availability.
The Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns will pick ahead of New York respectively and both teams are in need of passers too. However, even if both are gone by the time pick No. 3 rolls around, Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter wouldn't be a bad consolation prize for the Giants. There's always next draft and the potential for Arch Manning to turn things around in the Big Apple like his uncle Eli.