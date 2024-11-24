Giants are wasting no time finding Daniel Jones' potential replacement after release
By Lior Lampert
Roughly 24 hours after cutting longtime franchise quarterback Daniel Jones, the New York Giants went to get a closer look at his potential successor.
Like the patented "snowbirds" of the state they represent, the Giants reportedly traveled to Florida to attend the Miami-Wake Forest college football game. And notably, they did so with Hurricanes signal-caller Cam Ward being one of the players of interest.
Per FOX Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Ward "was a key focus" for New York during their business trip to Hard Rock Stadium. Ostensibly, time is of the essence for Big Blue. They're ready to put the Jones-Giants era in the rearview mirror -- as quickly as possible.
Sitting at 2-8 and losers of five straight games, the Giants currently hold the No. 3 overall selection in this year's draft. Depending on how things shake out from this point forward, they might get an opportunity to make Ward the heir apparent to Jones.
Ward, 22, transferred to Miami last January. Despite declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft, he didn't hire an agent to preserve his collegiate eligibility. The decision to stay in school for another season has paid dividends, with the star passer vaulting to "projected top-five pick status," as Schultz notes.
In his inaugural (and presumably only) campaign with the Hurricanes, Ward has been nothing short of spectacular. He's a legitimate Heisman Trophy candidate, putting the program in a position to secure a bid to the 12-team College Football Playoff. His efforts against Wake Forest with Giants (and several other) talent evaluators in the building were slightly down compared to the lofty expectations set.
Somehow, completing 27-of-38 passes for 280 yards, two touchdowns (plus a rushing score) and an interception is considered a bad day at the office for Ward. Nonetheless, he guided Miami to a 42-14 victory en route to setting the program's single-season passing yardage record. Overall, the outing sums up the type of prospect the Giants demonstrably have eyes on.
Possessing an excellent blend of size (6-foot-2, 223 pounds) and arm talent, Ward is an intriguing option for the rebuilding Giants.