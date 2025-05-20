The New York Giants had a strong offseason. Russell Wilson, while uninspiring, is an upgrade over what they've had in recent years. They have their quarterback of the future solidified in Jaxson Dart. Abdul Carter will help form arguably the best pass rush in the league. One move they did make, though, feels like something they'll regret in the not-too-distant future. That was giving Darius Slayton the contract that they did.

The Giants gave Slayton a three-year, $36 million deal in free agency, ensuring that he'll remain in New York after spending each of his first six seasons with the franchise. Loyalty and continuity are good things, but can anyone really justify this deal?

Again, it feels like one the Giants will regret handing out before too long.

Giants will regret the Darius Slayton contract sooner rather than later

This isn't to say Slayton is a bad player. He's a fine player. Are fine players worth giving $12 million on average for three years, though? Not really.

Slayton has never had more than 770 yards in a single season. He has never recorded more than 50 receptions in a single season. He hasn't had more than four touchdowns in a season since his rookie year back in 2019. Last season saw him record 39 receptions for 573 yards and two touchdowns in 16 games played.

Would he be better with an upgraded quarterback situation? The Giants certainly think so based on the contract they gave him. It's hard to blame him for never fully breaking out with Daniel Jones under center for most of his Giants tenure, but that doesn't mean the Giants had to give him this contract.

The Giants lack skill position talent, and yet, Slayton will still likely be the team's WR3 this season. Malik Nabers is the clear top target for Wilson to throw to, and Wan'Dale Robinson will likely get plenty of targets as well.

If Slayton can't be higher in the pecking order in this offense, how much of a role will he play when the Giants surround Dart with better pieces in the future?

Keeping Slayton around to be the WR3 isn't a bad thing, but did they really have to give him the contract that they did? I mean, his cap hit for next season is over $16 million, which feels ridiculous for a player of his ability. The Giants will wish they had him on more team-friendly terms when they're looking to upgrade their roster around Dart next offseason.