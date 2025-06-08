Giants WR accidentally cooks Daniel Jones with Russell Wilson assessment

New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson sounds thrilled about the opportunity to work with veteran, Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson. On the flip side, he also seems quite happy to be free of the team's former franchise signal-caller, Daniel Jones.

Robinson has reportedly been pleasantly surprised by how good Wilson has been as a thrower and leader. The rising fourth-year wideout only needed one session before New York's offseason program to recognize the difference between having the latter or Jones under center. Intentional or not, his comments speak volumes.

Giants WR Wan'Dale Robinson inadvertently roasts ex-New York QB Daniel Jones

"The first time we threw, me and [Darius Slayton] were both like, this is actually better than we expected," Robinson said when addressing the media recently. "And so we were ecstatic about it, and couldn’t be more happy that he’s our quarterback."

But here's where things get interesting. Robinson touted Wilson's firm grasp of running an offense and operating it efficiently. In the process, he may have thrown some subtle, albeit unintended, shade at Jones, who signed with the Indianapolis Colts in March.

"The way [Wilson] just commanded, even just that little session of just the three of us, me, Slay, and Theo [Johnson]," Robinson voiced. "... we haven’t had a quarterback that’s just gonna command everything, and you know exactly what you want."

For whatever it's worth, the tone of Robinson's voice suggested there was no malicious intent. He was simply answering a question regarding Wilson's arrival to New York. However, the subliminal message is clear: The latter presents a notable upgrade from Jones.

Should Wan'Dale Robinson be so eager to pivot from Daniel Jones to Russell Wilson?

From the perspective of making the Giants better, Robinson's enthusiasm over replacing Jones with Wilson tracks. Yet, as someone entering a crucial contract season, the 2022 second-round pick would've probably benefited from the gimmicky short-yardage role he had last year.

Not only did Robinson establish himself as New York's primary slot man in 2024, but he also developed a strong connection with Jones. He was a security blanket for the man once known as "Danny Dimes." His 140 targets and 93 receptions each ranked 13th in the NFL, marks he probably won't reach with a gunslinger like Wilson.

Wilson prefers to air it out. He's made a Hall of Fame career for himself largely off his patented "moon balls," which don't necessarily align with Robinson's skill set. Plus, bringing in a new passer comes with a learning curve that the talented young receiver doesn't have time for, further complicating matters.