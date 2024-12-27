Gleyber Torres pens emotional farewell to Yankees, fans after signing with Tigers
Gleyber Torres experienced the highest highs, the lowest lows and just about everything in between during his seven seasons with the New York Yankees. Acquired as part of the Aroldis Chapman trade at the 2016 trade deadline, Torres was among the brighest stars in the Baby Bombers constellation, one of the young building blocks who would bring the franchise back to competitiveness after years of slowly diminishing returns.
And for a little while, he seemed set to make good on all that hype: Across his first two seasons in the Majors, Torres hit 62 homers and posted an .849 OPS, establishing himself as one of the better young middle infielders in the game (and one of New York's most clutch postseason performers.)
Unfortunately for both Torres and the Yankees, the ride got considerably rockier from there. Torres struggled mightily at the plate in both 2020 and 2021, and while he would eventually rebound, his defense and his base-running regressed considerably, even after New York slid him from shortstop to second base. Torres was among the team's best hitters during its 2024 postseason run, but his blunders in the field and on the bases eventually got so bad that Brian Cashman didn't bother hiding that he wanted to go in other direction this offseason.
Given how poorly things ended between player and team, you'd be forgiven for Torres being thrilled at the news that he was headed to the Detroit Tigers on a one-year, $15 million deal. No more snide remarks from his own GM, no more fan base willing to turn on him the next time he booted a ground ball, no more comparing him to the player he used to be. But rather than celebrate his departure from the Bronx, Torres opted to take the high road.
Gleyber Torres thanks Yankees fans for 'unconditional support'
After word of the deal broke, Torres took to X to post a highlight reel from his time in New York that should have even the most hardened of Yankees fans feeling a bit of nostalgia for the hope and excitement of the beginning of the Baby Bombers. While things didn't end how either Torres or the team hoped they would, with just one AL pennant and zero World Series rings, Yankees fans went through a whole lot with him over the years.
After that, Torres posted a quick but heartfelt message to Yankees fans.
"Wow where to start or how to start," Torres wrote. "Thank you. The Yankees were my family since 2016. A simple boy from Venezuela with great aspirations to play in the most epic city in the world, the Yankees gave me all the love and support I needed to achieve my childhood dream.
"Wearing pinstripes was an honor for me and my family."
Read the full statement below.
It might not be enough to make Yankees fans forget the mistakes, or the occasional lapses in effort. New York had plenty of reason to want to move on this offseason. But Torres' words should at least make clear just how much he gave to this franchise over the years, and how worthy he is of a fond farewell.