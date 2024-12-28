Gleyber Torres reveals Yankees kicked him to the curb with free agency comments
By Quinn Everts
If you were paying attention, this might not come as a shock to you — but the relationship between Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees didn't continue too long after the 2024 MLB season ended.
After signing with the Tigers last week, Torres said that a return to the Yanks wasn't in the cards because the team didn't offer him a contract — but he had nothing but positive things to say about the organization where he spent seven seasons.
"I've got great friends there, great communication with the entire organization. I feel proud of myself for being with the Yankees for seven years, but now I'm with Detroit and just really happy they gave me the opportunity to play next year."
Torres time in New York was a rollercoaster
Consistency wasn't the name of Torres' game during his time with the Yanks. His 2022 and 2023 seasons were his most productive, but came back down to earth in 2024. He departs New York with 138 career home runs and a career OPS of .774.
Torres' bat was always good enough to keep him in the lineup; his fielding is where Yankees fans lost patience with him. Torres, at times, would look like a Gold Glove winner, and other times sort of just forget how to play the position. He was an anomaly out there, every ground ball a rollercoaster. Best of luck to Tigers fans.
In 2025, the Yankees have a few options at second base to replace Torres; Oswaldo Cabrera and Jazz Chisholm Jr both have experience manning second, and Chisholm sliding from third over to second might make the most sense.