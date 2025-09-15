Why the Golden State Valkyries first-ever home playoff game won't be at 'home'

The Golden State Valkyries became the first-ever WNBA expansion team to reach the playoffs in their inaugural season — but is it what they expected? Not only did they just sneak their way in, clinching the No. 8 seed — having to face a dominant No. 1 Minnesota Lynx squad, but they don't even get to play in their home arena.

It was announced that the Valkyries' first-round match-up would not be at their home court of the Chase Center — they will instead play at the SAP Center in San Jose, California. The arenas are about an hour away from each other. Now, why is this? Well, Chase Center just happened to be booked for The Laver Cup, an indoor tennis tournament. This was unfortunately booked long before anyone knew the Valks would even be a team in the W. But this does not mean the players and fans are not devastated — even non-Valkyries players have spoken up.

In an interview with SFGATE, New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart expressed her frustrations — "You want to think that you're past it... We want to think that we're, like, better than this. Listen, sometimes it's out of the control of everyone involved. But, it's just... You don't see it happening with the NBA."

How will this impact the Valks' changes?

In a perfect world, I'd love to say this disappointing change of arenas won't impact this Valkyries squad at all — and that might be true. But if you have watched a Valkyries home game this season, you know how much of an advantage it can give them. Chase Center, which the Valkyries have nicknamed 'Ballhalla,' has been packed for every home game this season. In fact, they have the highest average attendance across the league - and even compete with the NBA.

The Golden State @valkyries are the WNBA team with the highest average attendance.



The team averaged 18,064 fans per game (setting a new WNBA record) after selling out all of their 2025 regular season home games.



For context, that's more than 15 NBA teams last season.👀 pic.twitter.com/1tD6HEawFP — Caroline Fitzgerald (@goalscaroline) September 10, 2025

While this would be disappointing for any team to experience during the playoffs, this being the Valkyries' first-ever home playoff game makes it a little more upsetting. However, the good news is they have created such a great fan base in their first season that I believe they will be willing to make the short journey to SAP Center for such a historic game. The Valkyries will need their fans to be not only present but loud to keep this series against the Lynx going, as the Lynx defeated them 101-72 in Game 1.