Which players were selected in the WNBA expansion draft?
By Levi Dombro
It is an exciting time for the WNBA and women's basketball.
On Friday, the WNBA held an expansion draft for their newest franchise, the Golden State Valkyries.
In this draft, Golden State was permitted to select one eligible player from each of the other 12 WNBA teams, as outlined in this Expansion Draft Guide.
The Valkyries selected a player from all but one team, meaning that nearly every franchise in the W had to say goodbye to one of their current players.
While most of these players were not stars on their previous teams, there were some interesting selections made in Friday's draft.
Let's take a look at who the Valkyries chose to fill out their roster:
The Guards
Veronica Burton, G, Connecticut Sun
Burton spent the 2024 season with the Sun after being drafted by the Wings and playing there for her first two seasons.
After a dominant college career at Northwestern, the undersized guard has yet to show that she can be a main catalyst for a team in the WNBA.
But now she'll get her opportunity after playing for a wildly talented Connecticut Sun team last season.
Carla Leite, G, Dallas Wings
Carla Leite is one of the most intruiging players on the Valkyries.
Originally drafted by the Dallas Wings in 2024, she opted to stay in France and play with a top-level team overseas.
A product of the Tony Parker Academy in France, Leite is only 20 years old with her best years of basketball ahead of her. If she decides to come and play in the Bay Area, she could be a franchise centerpiece for years to come.
Kate Martin, G, Las Vegas Aces
What a year for Kate Martin.
After attending the WNBA Draft to support her teammate and friend Caitlin Clark, Martin was selected herself by the Las Vegas Aces and new Valkyries coach Natalie Nakase a season ago.
Martin put together a solid rookie campaign on a loaded Aces squad, and seems to be the ideal teammate as well as a fan favorite.
Now on a team where she can shine in a larger role, she may become one of the league's biggest young superstars alongside her friend.
Julie Vanloo, G, Washington Mystics
Vanloo may only have one year of WNBA experience under belt, but she has been playing professional basketball in Europe since the age of 10.
In her lone season in the W, she averaged 7.4 points and 4.3 assists per game while playing in every contest for the Mystics in 2024.
She starred for her home country of Belgium in the Paris Olympics this past Summer, and Vanloo could see similar stardom on a Valkyries team comprised of players that have had little to no WNBA success so far in their career.
The Forwards
Maria Conde, F, Chicago Sky
Conde was drafted by the Chicago Sky out of Florida State in 2019 but never stepped foot on a WNBA court.
She is a spanish-born player that has spent the last few seasons playing in both the Czech League and EuroLeague and representing Spain in the Olympics.
A bit of an unexpected pick, but Conde is a big wing that is multi-faceted and should help bring a wealth of professional experience to the team even though she is yet to play in the W.
Stephanie Talbot, F, Los Angeles Sparks
Talbot was a third round draft pick all the way back in 2014 but has carved out a nice career for herself in the WNBA as a reserve.
Her best seasons were with the Seattle Storm in 2021 and 2022, but she bounced back in 2024 with the Sparks after sustaining an ACL tear in 2023.
While her best basketball may be behind her, she still has enough gas in the tank to help this Valkyries team immediately and provide veteran leadership at a minimum.
Cecilia Zandalasini, F, Minnesota Lynx
Zandalasini returned to the WNBA in 2024 after a five-season hiatus.
She fought for minutes in a crowded Minnesota Lynx rotation but still played in every contest, averaging nearly five points per game.
Her two good showings in the WNBA Finals were enough for coach Nakase to give her a chance at an expanded role.
Kayla Thornton, F, New York Liberty
Thornton was a key piece of the New York Liberty's WNBA title this past season.
Averaging nearly six points per game, Thornton played in all 40 contests and started 11.
Her best years may be behind her but she may surprise us in a bigger role.
Monique Billings, F, Phoenix Mercury
Billings figures to be the one of the starters and better players on this Valkyries team.
After a 2024 campaign in which she averaged 7.4 points and 5.8 rebounds, Billings could be ready for the next step in her career.
She is still a relatively young player at the age of 28 and could really help build up Golden State in the coming years.
The Centers
Iliana Rupert, C, Atlanta Dream
Natalie Nakase will serve as the head coach of the Golden State Valkyries in their inaugural season after being an assistant for the Aces for three seasons under Becky Hammon.
So, this selection makes sense because Rupert was a first round draft selection by the Las Vegas Aces in 2021.
She has limited WNBA experience at this point in her career but she is still incredibly young with a ton of upside.
Temi Fagbenle, C, Indiana Fever
Temi Fagbenle has a chance of being one of the Valkyries' best player on day one.
Although her WNBA career has taken a circuitous route, she was a pivotal piece of the Indiana Fever's rotation last season. She averaged 6.4 points and 4.7 rebounds per contest in just 19 minutes of play.
As a veteran and one of the team's older players, she should see her role expand from last season.