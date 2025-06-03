The Golden State Valkyries best success has nothing to do with their record

The Bay Area is known for its strong Golden State Warriors fandom, so we can't be too surprised that the Golden State Valkyries seem to be inheriting that following. When the franchise was announced as a WNBA expansion team, they were immediately embraced by the Bay Area.

They seemed to have a fan base before the roster was even announced. A fan base that consisted of some pretty powerful Golden State royalty, like 4x NBA champion Steph Curry. He has been repping Valkyrie Violet since last summer.

Other celebrities with large followings have also been seen showing support for the Valks. Like Former VP Kamala Harris, Robin Roberts, and singer Kehlani, who narrated the team's hype video before the season began.

To add to the eagerness, the Valkyries are the W's first expansion team since 2008. With the recent surge in WNBA popularity, it makes sense that fans would be intrigued by history-making as well. Before they even tipped off their inaugural season, the Valkyries had sold 10,000 season tickets. They were the first W team to reach that mark.

Valkyries have embraced the Bay Area

They have also embraced their local community, creating an inspiring culture that is easy to love. The Valkyries have provided support to several organizations, along with holding events of their own. For example, visiting local schools and inviting community members to their practice facility.

They are building a culture that they have proclaimed, in their vision statement, is representative of the "power of what's possible. Belief in a better tomorrow, committed to breaking ceilings, bringing joy, and rallying communities together."

After the roster was announced, the fandom only grew more. It seemed like this roster had a type of player for everyone. Some league veterans like Tiffany Hayes and Monique Billings. Along with fan-favorites, like Kate Martin, who has been widely welcomed so far. This allows W fans everywhere to build anticipation as we watch where this team will go with their young, dynamic roster.

It all seems to be paying off for the Valkyries in terms of fan support. On Sunday, the team announced their third-straight sold-out home game with over 18,000 fans at each.

It is no small feat to consistently fill up an arena that holds the magnitude that Chase Center holds, especially during your first year in the league. The Valks might not lead the league with their record, but they sure do in home-game attendance, averaging 18,064 over three games.