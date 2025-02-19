The good 4 Nations Face-Off vibes are gone thanks to Quinn Hughes injury update

The NHL 4 Nations Face-Off officially concludes on Thursday, and the championship game could not be better. It will be the United States taking on Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off Final on Thursday. This is a rematch from the round robin matchup this past Saturday, which saw Team USA defeat Canada 3-1.

While the vibes were high on Team USA, they were handed a bunch of health updates that have derailed them. From Matthew Tkachuk and Brady Tkachuk dealing wth injuries, to Auston Matthews sitting out of Monday's game due to upper body soreness, to then Charlie McAvoy being out for the tournament. The Boston Bruins and United States defenseman was admitted to Massachusetts General Hospital due to a significant AC joint injury and an infection in his right shoulder.

With McAvoy out, Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes was named McAvoy's replacement for the 4 Nations Face-Off Final. Yet, for Hughes to play, he would need another Team USA defenseman to be sidelined due to injury or illness. With that, he would be the emergency option.

Or so we thought.

Will Quinn Hughes play in 4 Nations Face-Off Final after replacing Charlie McAvoy?

On Wednesday, Team USA was informed that Quinn Hughes won't be traveling to Boston to join them ahead of the 4 Nations Face-Off Final, according to TSN's Pierre LeBrun. The reason for this is because Hughes hasn't been medically cleared.

LeBrun followed up after talking to Hughes' agent, Pat Brisson, who said the defenseman "really, really wanted to join Team USA," but in reality, he still wasn't medically cleared to play.

Team USA has been informed Quinn Hughes is not travelling here to Boston to join the team. Wasn’t medically cleared.

Sounds like Team USA looking at bringing in a couple of other players just as insurance, because of illness going around. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 19, 2025

Hughes was initially a member of Team USA, with a chance to team up with his younger brother and New Jersey Devils star, Jack Hughes. However, Hughes pulled himself out of the tournament due to an injury. Hughes was spotted wearing a non-contact jersey during Canucks practices' this week.

With Hughes now out, who will the United States bring in as emergency options?

According to The Athletic's Michael Russo, Team USA is bringing in New Jersey Devils defenseman Brett Pesce and Buffalo Sabres center Tage Thompson as emergency options. As Russo notes, Thompson can only play if Team USA falls below 12 forwards, while Pesce can play if they fall below six defensemen.

The United States has been given permission to bring #sabres center Tage Thompson and #njdevils defenseman Brett Pesce to Boston to be on call in case of injuries or illness tomorrow. Thompson can only play if they go below 12 forwards, Pesce 6 defensemen. Each team has been hit… — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) February 19, 2025

The 4 Nations Face-Off Final between the United States and Canada is set for Thursday, Feb. 20, at 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN. Puck drop should begin shortly after the pre-game festivities.