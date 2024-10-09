Good news, bad news: Upcoming Mets free agents show out in NLDS
The New York Mets have tremendously outplayed their expectations this season. They weren't really looked at as postseason contenders for most of the season, but, they turned everything around, became buyers at the trade deadline and launched themselves into the postseason.
Speaking of the trade deadline, the Mets are being led by a few upcoming free agents this postseason.
They have a decent-sized list of free agents, but the ones to highlight are Jesse Winker, Sean Manaea, Jose Iglesias and Pete Alonso. These four have been standouts for the Mets this year, but they're all set to enter free agency this year.
Good news, bad news: Mets free agents raising their price tag with spectacular postseason play
Good news, these four Mets have been key reasons as to why the team is in such a good spot right now. Without these four, they wouldn't be alive in the postseason still and they wouldn't be up 2-1 on the Phillies in the NLDS.
Alonso has done nothing but slug clutch homers this offseason, including the massive home run that saved their season in the NL Wild Card round. He's been their best bat all postseason. Iglesias was one of the most underrated players all season, slashing .337/.381/.448 while being worth a career high 3.1 WAR during the regular season.
Manaea has completely turned his postseason career around this year. This postseason, he's tossed 12 innings while posting a 2.25 ERA. Winker was a trade deadline acquisition for the Mets and he's slashing .222/.462/.778 with a triple and a home run in nine at-bats this postseason.
Bad news, this kind of performance is really driving their price up in free agency. This idea doesn't apply to Alonso as much as the others, as Alonso was going to get a big contract either way.
Alonso is going to be set to earn a huge contract this offseason. As a Scott Boras client, he's going to go where the money is. Given his postseason performance and the way the fans love him, the Mets are likely to meet his demands and give him a huge contract.
Iglesias, Winker and Manaea are all likely playing their way right out of the Big Apple though. None of these three were really primed for a big contract worth more than a few million dollars. With these kinds of performances, they could be playing themselves out of the Mets price range this offseason.