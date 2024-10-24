Good news continues to pour in for the Chiefs after DeAndre Hopkins trade
By Austen Bundy
The Kansas City Chiefs have been pretty ravaged by injuries but they still find ways to keep winning. At 6-0, quarterback Patrick Mahomes has made do with his remaining weapons despite his career-low performances.
The team lost running back Isiah Pacheco and wide receivers Rashee Rice and Marquise Brown early in the year but that bad fortune is starting to take a turn for the better.
Kansas City traded for Tennessee Titans wide receiver Deandre Hopkins on Wednesday, sending a conditional fifth-round pick to Nashville in the deal. Hopkins will be a welcome addition for Mahomes in a thinning passing attack that features rookie wideout Xavier Worthy and tight end Travis Kelce (receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has his own injury problems now too).
Even more help is on the way now for the Chiefs
Just when Chiefs haters thought the team was at its most vulnerable with few offensive options for Mahomes to pass to, Hopkins provides a new threat. But that's not all the news coming out of Arrowhead on Wednesday.
Multiple reporters noted they saw Brown, Rice and Pacheco walking freely in the Kansas City practice facility, meaning the once-deadly offense is healing rapidly.
All three players are not on any fast track to return to playing action any time soon. But their appearances in the Kansas City facility should send a very positive message to the rest of the locker room.
I'm sure head coach Andy Reid is salivating at the opportunity to fold all three back into his offense at some point - perhaps when Kansas City inevitably clinches a playoff spot. That kind of stacked offense would really make the team's Super Bowl three-peat quest all the more realistic.
Pacheco isn't expected to return until November at the earliest and Rice and Brown would be theoretical playoff appearances at best.