Grade the take: Indiana would have won the SEC and earned a first-round bye in the CFP
By Lior Lampert
College football's conference realignment yielded several moving parts heading into the 2024 campaign, though Indiana wasn't part of the changes. The Hoosiers remained in the Big Ten, where they've resided since 1899. However, they could've been one of the biggest beneficiaries of the adjustment if they migrated to the SEC.
SportsGrid's Ben Stevens thinks Indiana has separated itself based on what's transpired throughout the early goings of the College Football Playoff and bowl season. He believes the Hoosiers "probably" would've had an undefeated record heading into the postseason if they were members of the SEC.
Given that it's merely a hypothetical situation, we can only speculate. But how valid is Stevens' assessment? Do things look that different for the Hoosiers in this alternate universe? Let's talk about it.
As Stevens points out, Indiana was eliminated from the CFP by the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, like the SEC-winning Georgia Bulldogs. However, the Hoosiers' margin of defeat was slimmer, albeit only by a field goal.
Moreover, the same can be said regarding Indiana's loss to Ohio State, compared to Tennessee. The Buckeyes beat the Hoosiers by a whopping 23 points, and that's somehow a smaller deficit than when they walloped the Volunteers.
Oddly enough, Indiana's win over a disappointing Michigan squad may carry the most weight. The Wolverines conquered Alabama, who took down Georgia and Texas (twice). Between this and the Notre Dame/Ohio State results, Stevens insinuates the Hoosiers are the cream of the crop via transitive property.
Typically referred to as the nation's premier football conference, the SEC hasn't been as fearsome and mighty this year as we've become accustomed to seeing. A newcomer program like Texas was able to march in and cease the crown from Georgia and Alabama. If the Longhorns snatched the title of champion from perennial winners, why can't the Hoosiers have a claim for the top spot?
The numbers support Stevens' argument to a certain degree. Indiana boasts higher Strength of Record (SOR), Simple Rating System (SRS) and Game Control (GC) ranks than Tennessee. However, the Bulldogs hold the edge in the first two categories. Georgia also has a slight advantage in the Football Power Index (FPI), perhaps the most important decisive metric.
Regardless, there's a legitimate case for Indiana potentially running the table en route to a first-round CFP bye if they were placed in the SEC. However, Stevens' methods to his madness aren't entirely foolproof.