Grade the take: Will Howard is the worst remaining QB in the College Football Playoff
By John Buhler
It is only Tuesday morning, but I can guarantee you are probably already having a better week than FOX Sports' Emmanuel Acho. I am not going to get into it, other than saying he has been mentioned in a company-wide sexual harassment lawsuit. On top of that, Acho continues to put out there some of the worst sports takes known to mankind. When you are out of your mind, you are Acho Mind!
With Acho's beloved Texas Longhorns facing the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl on Friday night, the FS1 television personality had the audacity to say Buckeyes signal-caller Will Howard was the worst remaining quarterback in the College Football Playoff field. Admittedly, it may not be by a wide margin, as Howard, Drew Allar, Quinn Ewers and Riley Leonard are not separate by all that much.
Entering the playoff, I think this was a fair argument for Acho to make. However, after watching how well the Buckeyes offense has performed in their first-round home game vs. Tennessee and their utter thrashing of top-seeded Oregon in the Rose Bowl, I beg to differ. Water will eventually find its level when it comes to power ranking the four remaining quarterbacks in the playoff field right now.
Clearly, Acho's comments have ruffled some feathers across Columbus and the great state of Ohio.
Let's assess this take the former Texas linebacker has on Howard. Is is good, bad or downright Acho?
Grade the take: Emmanuel Acho has Will Howard as the worst CFP QB left
Here is how I see it. Of the four quarterbacks left in the playoff between Allar at Penn State, Ewers at Texas, Howard at Ohio State and Leonard at Notre Dame, you cannot have Leonard first and you cannot have Allar last. Otherwise, it is an unjustifiable list. I would probably have Howard second behind only Allar but ahead of Ewers and Leonard, in that order, based on what I have watched so far.
Allar is the only quarterback of the quartet that has the potential to be a No. 1 overall pick one day. Ewers has been too erratic and injury-prone in his college football career. As for Howard and Leonard, they have been too run-centric for too long for us to take them as seriously as passers as we do Allar and Ewers. However, what Howard has done in the playoff has shown me that he can play in the NFL.
With Ohio State being my new pick to win the College Football Playoff after Georgia, and to some degree Oregon, have been eliminated, why would I not ride with the hot hand? Howard has the best arsenal of weapons at his disposal. Penn State's offense can disappear at times. Notre Dame lacks a vertical threat. Texas' running game comes and goes. I like what Howard is working with the most now.
The reason I have Allar first is I feel he can do more with less than his other playoff counterparts. He is the better version of J.J. McCarthy, the injured former Michigan star the Minnesota Vikings are gambling their entire future on. Allar is clearly No. 1, but I like Howard over Ewers this instant because Ewers let the two worst teams in the playoff in Clemson and Arizona State back in their games late.
Finally, I have Ewers comfortably over Leonard as the third best quarterback remaining because one is a future NFL starter and the other is not. Leonard needs to evolve as a thrower for me to think he can success at the next level. Where Ewers is drafted matters. To be frank, he is probably the second most likely of the four to have great success in the NFL behind only Allar, but ahead of the other two.
Overall, Acho's Howard take is beginning to look as bad as his prospects of working in television.
Grade the Take: Emmanuel is Acho Mind, so I am giving this a D for the defense he once played.