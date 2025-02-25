Grade the deal: Bills lock up one of Josh Allen’s favorite targets for years to come

The Buffalo Bills have settled into a rather unsettling pattern: win a bunch in the regular season, raise the hopes of an impassioned fanbase, then lose to the Kansas City Chiefs in heartbreaking fashion in the playoffs.

Patrick Mahomes is the ghost who haunts Buffalo children at night. The Bills just can't seem to shake their Chiefs demons when it matters most, no matter how well they stack up on paper. Buffalo won the regular season matchup in 2024. Josh Allen was named league MVP. The Chiefs, as evidenced by their 40-22 loss to Philadelphia in the Super Bowl, were not unbeatable. And yet, Buffalo couldn't quite pull out the necessary stops in the AFC title game.

There is still time, though. Allen is 28, which means the Bills' Super Bowl window extends for many years to come. Sean McDermott has earned his keep as one of the sharpest tactical minds in the NFL. The Bills were supposed to take a step back last season after losing Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis to free agency, but the results hardly changed — 13 wins and a comfortable margin of victory in the AFC East standings.

Now, Buffalo is locking up Allen's new favorite target for the long run. Khalil Shakir has agreed to a four-year contract worth up to $60.2 million, per Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. The deal includes $32 million guaranteed.

Bills and WR Khalil Shakir agree to terms on 4-year extension worth up to $60.2M ($32M guaranteed). (via @RapSheet, @TomPelissero) pic.twitter.com/ATBhR1lVJs — NFL (@NFL) February 25, 2025

Bills extend Khalil Shakir to affordable new contract after breakout season

Shakir, a former fifth-round pick out of Boise State, broke out in his third NFL season. With the Bills' WR room in shambles, somebody needed to step up and outperform expectations. That somebody was Shakir, who reeled in 76 catches on 100 targets for 821 yards and four touchdowns. He led Buffalo in receptions and receiving yards, and was targeted at least five times in all but two of his 15 appearances.

This deal was a no-brainer for Brandon Beane and the Bills front office. Shakir, 25, is still on the upswing. The risk of his contract is greatly mitigated with only about half of it guaranteed. He has well-established chemistry with Allen, and while he's not getting paid like a No. 1 wideout, Shakir was effectively the No. 1 wideout for one of the AFC's most explosive offenses last season.

A 6-foot slot receiver who averaged 10.8 yards per catch and was third in the NFL in yards after the catch (599), Shakir in Allen's best safety blanket. He's prolific on quick-hitters over the middle of the field and he's extremely elusive in open space. The Bills would do well to add playmaking talent around Shakir, but this sort of affordable contract allows precisely that. Whether he's still the top option next season or demoted to a more complementary role, Shakir is bound to render a positive impact yet again.

All the best quarterbacks have their trademarked top targets. Buffalo axed Allen's last offseason with the Diggs trade, but Shakir filled that void better than anyone could've imagined. This is a strong start to the Bills offseason.

Grade: B+