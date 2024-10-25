Grade the fit: Proposed Giants trade for Daniel Jones replacement would actually be hilarious
By Austen Bundy
Daniel Jones is clearly not going to work out with the New York Giants. We've known that from the beginning despite a brief respite in 2022 where we got a flash of playoff brilliance.
So, what're the Giants going to do about their glaring problem at quarterback? Backup Drew Lock was only signed for this year, so he's clearly not the projected future of the franchise.
If New York moves on from Jones this offseason, they can either consider trading for a replacement at this deadline (Nov. 5) or in the offseason ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Trading for this Daniel Jones replacement would be grounds for boycotting the team
The Giants fanbase has been tortured enough since the departure of soon-to-be Hall of Famer Eli Manning. So, New York's front office is under immense pressure to get it right at the key position before time runs out on the current administration.
However, Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox thought it would be a good idea for New York to trade for an already failed experiment in the Big Apple, albeit in the neighboring locker room.
Knox suggested the Giants should trade for the Denver Broncos' backup passer Zach Wilson. I know, I know, what is he thinking? Wilson couldn't handle the pressure of the New York market the first time and he arguably had a better supporting cast in offensive weapons than the Giants have now.
Grade the trade: D+
Trading for Wilson would be a downgrade at the position — and a younger one at that. Wilson can't even break ahead of rookie passer Bo Nix in Denver, what makes anyone think he's the answer at the starting position in New York? You might as well extend Drew Lock if that's where general manager Joe Schoen's thoughts are wandering to with Wilson.
Regardless of his preseason flashiness under head coach Sean Payton, Wilson isn't going to translate directly into Brian Daboll's system. Until New York fixes its offensive line woes, any quarterback it brings in will suffer.