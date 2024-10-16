Grade the source: Browns fans think they found another Deshaun Watson burner
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has been under fire all season long from fans and the media alike. He's played horribly, and with no end in sight, the fans and the media aren't really holding back in their critiques the struggling QB.
It also doesn't help that Watson's off-field issues and personality have made him one of the least likable players in the entire league. There's a large portion of football fans that want to see him fail. And these fans are getting their wish this season, as the Browns' offense has been incredibly poor, with a lot of the finger-pointing coming back on Watson.
While Watson has been under fire, though, one particular voice offered a dissenting opinion. Browns fans and football fans quickly came to the conclusion that this account, @LeroyBickers4 on X/Twitter, was so vociferous in its defense that it actually had to be Watson's own burner account. There was no concrete evidence of this, but Leroy Bickerstaff was only seen replying to Watson specific hate comments, defending him and him only. Coincidentally, Bickerstaff never posted during the games either.
Not so fast: Browns fans believe they have found another Deshaun Watson burner account
While there was never any real credibility to the claims that Bickerstaff was a Watson-run burner account, there is now a new account that is tweeting and posting in a very similar way.
Yes, Browns fans believe they have found yet another Deshaun Watson burner account.
@VPritchs on X/Twitter has recently been found posting in a very similar way to the first alleged burner account. Vernon Pritchard, as the bio reads, often defends Watson, or "4" as both accounts refer to the QB, whenever there are any viral hate comments about him. Both accounts post in a very similar way to each other and they're only defending Watson.
Does Watson have a burner account? Who knows. A lot of athletes have been exposed as having had one, but nobody has ever been so incredibly direct to defend themselves, as is the case for both the @LeroyBickers4 account and the @VPritchs account.
Secondly, these two accounts have garnered far too much attention. If it was Watson, specifically the Vernon Pritchard account, he likely would have bailed on the act when it went viral. The idea behind these burner accounts is to unleash the things that athletes want to say, but can't say because of their standing in the community. The idea isn't to go viral in the worst way possible.
As of now, there's zero hard evidence to show that either of these accounts actually belong to Watson. Browns fans will take anything right now, though.