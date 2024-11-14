Grade the take: Retired NBA veteran outlandishly suggests 76ers shut down Joel Embiid
By Lior Lampert
Philadelphia 76ers superstar center Joel Embiid looked sluggish in his highly anticipated 2024-25 debut against the New York Knicks on Tuesday. While it's not shocking that he had rust to shake off, his physical limitations were apparent.
Anyone watching the NBA Cup clash between the Knicks and 76ers could see Embiid's lack of conditioning and mobility. He struggled with merely staying on the court, prompting media pundits like The Ringer's Bill Simmons to contemplate if the seven-footer is healthy currently.
After one game, the narrative surrounding Embiid's fitness has spiraled. So much so that retired NBA veteran Chandler Parsons believes Philadelphia will eventually shut down the former league MVP for the season.
Speaking on his show, Run It Back, Parsons implores the Sixers to begin "planning" for life sans Embiid this year. But is that a worthwhile path forward for Philly? Or is this an overreaction to a single-game sample size?
As Parsons points out, the 76ers and Embiid agreed to a contract extension this offseason. The new three-year, $192.9 deal entrenched the seven-time All-Star as the Association's highest-paid player by average annual value. With that in mind, putting him on the shelf for the remainder of the campaign feels like a poor allocation of funds.
While Parsons sees a "completely different" version of the typically dominant Embiid, the Sixers are in no position to rest their franchise centerpiece. After all, president of basketball operations Daryl Morey exceeded the first apron this summer to construct a title-contending roster tailored to around his star big man. Morey signed standout wing Paul George to a maximum contract to join forces with Embiid and budding young floor general Tyrese Maxey. The goal was to form a dynamic trio and instantly compete for a championship. Essentially, Philly would be throwing in the towel if they took such drastic measures and put the two-time scoring title winner on ice.
Overall, the 76ers are too invested in Embiid and the present to take a long-term approach, making Parson's stance rather absurd. The big man might not be at the height of his powers, but the situation is too far gone.
Grade: F