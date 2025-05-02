Grade the Trade: Wild 3-team proposal sends Kevin Durant to the Pistons

The Phoenix Suns are expected to explore wholesale changes after a disappointing bottom-10 finish with the most expensive payroll in NBA history. Mat Ishbia's commitment to winning is admirable, but he has pushed all the wrong buttons since taking over the ownership role. His heavy-handed involvement in front office decisions is just not historically a recipe for success.

We shall see if Bradley Beal and Phoenix can devise an amicable plan to send him elsewhere, but Kevin Durant is almost definitely on the move. Durant did everything in his power to keep Phoenix respectable this season, and he even stayed committed to the Suns when trade rumors unexpectedly cropped up in February. But, with so few avenues to improving this roster or increasing flexibility on the margins, the Suns are out of options.

The goal will be to trade Durant for multiple winning players, significant draft capital and financial relief. We shall see how the market shapes up for a 36-year-old in the final year of his contract, but Durant's elite scoring efficiency transcends the typical concerns of NBA old age. He's too tall and skilled to fail, equipped with an unmistakable clutch gene and one of the prettiest high-release jumpers in NBA history.

A lot of fringe contenders will come knocking on Phoenix's door this offseason, but Sports Illustrated's Rohan Raman has an outside-the-box landing spot in mind: the Detroit Pistons.

This 3-team trade sends Kevin Durant to Pistons, Tobias Harris and assets to Suns

Here are the full trade details:

This is tremendous value for the Pistons. Does Durant fit the Cade Cunningham timeline? Not really. Is he going to re-sign in Detroit and potentially finish his career in a minor market with very little brand appeal? Perhaps not. Those are real question marks.

And yet, he's still Kevin Durant at the end of the day, which feels like a cop-out ... but it's true. The Pistons are ready to accelerate the timeline with Cunningham taking the leap to proper stardom. The Knicks probably escape from this first-round series, but Detroit is a few wonky calls and a couple bad-luck moments away from sending Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns packing. JB Bickerstaff has done an incredible job with this team, which is deep, balanced and extremely competitive.

It has been a while since Durant was on a team that felt properly motivated. Those Nets teams probably would've gone far if health permitted, but KD keeps ending up in dead-end situations with fractured cores and zero depth. The Pistons can put a real, cohesive unit around him while allowing him to play out next season (and potentially the rest of his career) next to one of the game's brightest table-setters in Cunningham. That duo is tailor-made for one another.

Should the Suns accept Tobias Harris and Isaiah Stewart, a couple fringe starters, and two future picks of middling value for Durant? That is where this trade potentially falls apart. Durant's age and contract status will drive his market down, but there should be a few teams (at least) putting forth competitive offers. The Pistons have the assets to win a bidding war, but I'm skeptical that this is the winning ticket.

If Phoenix starts demanding Ausar Thompson or Jaden Ivey (or even Ron Holland), then it gets a bit more complicated. Heck, you know Phoenix would really want Jalen Duren, which feels like no-go territory given the uncertainty shrouding Durant's future. The Pistons should absolutely work hard to line up Durant and Cunningham, but there is a point at which it becomes too risky. This is all assuming that Durant even takes a modicum of interest in going to the Motor City.

The Suns still want to contend. Harris is fine, but he's not elevating Phoenix out of the Play-In Tournament. Stewart brings an appreciable physicality to the game and he's a funky, intriguing offensive talent, but he's not the defensive centerpiece the Suns so desperately need at the five spot.

As for the Atlanta Hawks, well ... a couple Cavs second-round picks for Simone Fontecchio is solid value. Not sure why that's part of this larger package, but good for them.

Pistons trade grade: A

Suns trade grade: C

Hawks trade grade: B