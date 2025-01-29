Grade the Trade: 3-team proposal appeases De'Aaron Fox and keeps Kings feisty
With just eight days remaining before the NBA trade deadline, one of the latest storylines to emerge involves De’Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings. After reports surfaced that the Kings are now open to moving the 27-year-old star, the San Antonio Spurs have been listed as Fox’s preferred destination.
ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that “dozens of teams” have inquired about Fox’s availability in the past several hours. Sacramento’s sudden shift in direction follows the surprising firing of head coach Mike Brown, despite the team’s improved play under interim coach Doug Christie. However, at just 10th in the Western Conference, the Kings remain stuck in limbo between a playoff push and a potential reset.
NBA insider Kevin O’Connor proposed a three-team deal involving the Kings, Spurs, and Utah Jazz that provides solutions for each side.
A three-team blockbuster to send De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs receive: De’Aaron Fox
Sacramento Kings receive: John Collins, Collin Sexton, two first-round picks
Utah Jazz receive: Keldon Johnson, Zach Collins, Kevin Huerter, two first-round picks, two second-round picks
Trade Grade: B-
O’Connor suggests Sacramento could prioritize proven players over a full rebuild, making a three-team trade logical given the Spurs' young roster. However, while the deal looks balanced on paper, there are some questionable aspects.
Does this trade make sense?
For the Spurs, acquiring Fox would be a massive win, instantly giving them a dynamic point guard to pair with Victor Wembanyama, forming one of the most exciting duos in the league.
For the Kings, the return feels a bit underwhelming considering Fox’s high trade value. John Collins and Collin Sexton bring experience and athleticism, but they don’t match Fox’s overall impact. Sexton, averaging 18.6 points and 4.1 assists on 41.4 percent shooting from deep, could replace Fox in the starting lineup and provide a similar burst of speed. Collins (18.1 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 44.6 percent 3PT) would add much-needed frontcourt depth, allowing DeMar DeRozan to shift to shooting guard. However, Sacramento may push for stronger draft compensation or a more impactful player.
The Jazz appear to be getting the best value in this deal. Keldon Johnson fits Utah’s young core alongside Lauri Markkanen, while Kevin Huerter provides perimeter shooting and veteran leadership. Zach Collins could either be a buyout candidate or serve as a short-term frontcourt option while the team develops Walker Kessler and Kyle Filipowski. Utah also lands two first-round and two second-round picks — an aggressive haul, but consistent with Danny Ainge’s history of maximizing trade returns.
While the deal helps address each team’s needs, Sacramento doesn’t emerge as the clear winner. If the Kings are serious about contending this season, they may need to push for a stronger return — whether in the form of better draft picks, a higher-caliber player, or a different trade structure. With the deadline fast approaching, expect more twists in the De’Aaron Fox saga.