Grades for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the rest of the AFC North through Week 5
By DJ Dunson
Grading performances this time of year can be tricky. A dozen weeks from now, this whole league could be topsy-turvy. At this juncture a year ago, Sam Howell led the NFL in passing yards, the Philadelphia Eagles were cruising at 5-0, and offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey had Josh Allen flamethrowing opposing defenses.
However, through five weeks of the season, we’ve had enough of a sample size to get a gist of where each AFC North team stands. Sure, injuries, a few unlucky bounces, or scheduling luck can twist records.
For example, the 3-2 Baltimore Ravens appear to be teaching a high school AP version of the same sport Pittsburgh is playing. They can do more and have more upside than Pittsburgh has in its three wins. Meanwhile, Cincinnati is playing below its capabilities while Cleveland has gone limp. How they stack up is subjective, but the leader of the AFC North pack is evident.
Baltimore Ravens: A-
Todd Monken’s offense is as imaginative before the snap as any in football. Even afterward, overwhelmed defenses are forced to reckon with Zay Flowers accelerating full-speed in their version of Cheetah Motion, Lamar Jackson handing off to Derrick Henry in an RPO, Mark Andrews dashing off the line as a decoy, Isaiah Likely as the best No. 2 tight end in football in the slot. Then, if you defend those targets perfectly, your secondary gets dotted up by Charlie Kolar or Lamar Jackson doing donuts in the parking lot and throwing touchdown passes which makes all three levels of the defense look silly.
The Ravens are currently averaging more rushing yards per game than any team since the 1976 Steelers and are on pace to shatter the single-season record they set in 2019 all while Jackson is averaging a career-high in passing yardage.
Unfortunately, their defense is the only thing that’s kept them from earning a better grade. The Ravens brought in former defensive coordinator Dean Pees as an outside advisor to assist current defensive chief Zach Orr. Nothing illustrates a struggling rookie coordinator quite like a tutor being brought in to assist an underwhelming unit.
Cincinnati Bengals: C-
Every year, the Bengals seem to need a little percussive maintenance on the hood of their stalled season. Joe Burrow typically starts the season slow. However, Lou Anarumo’s defense is painful to watch. They've allowed 32.3 points over their last four games and have put Burrow in a hole he may not be able to carry them out of.
On Sunday, Zac Taylor’s conservative play calling in overtime helped stick them with a loss against the Ravens after Baltimore nearly handed to them on a silver platter. They’ve incorporated more play-action into their shotgun-oriented offense, and Chase Brown has been a stick of dynamite for a Bengals ground game ranked 31st in the nation a year ago, but at 1-4 they’re running out of time to salvage this season with a passing grade.
Cleveland Browns: D
Cleveland embarked on 2024 with question marks across the offense buoyed by a defensive unit that was the toast of the league in 2023, led by Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett. Instead, their defense has been ripped to shreds and in Week 5, a rookie quarterback left them in tatters.
Deshaun Watson deserves a failing grade on multiple levels. But the defense’s plummet from their 2023 perch has been incredible to watch. The Browns allowed a league-high in yards allowed after contact per rush. The eventual return of Nick Chubb should supply the Dawg Pound with a boost to their ground attack or serve as a final nail in the coffin if he takes a while to get going about a year after a grisly knee injury. As of now, the Browns D-grade stands for dead on arrival.
Pittsburgh Steelers: B
The Steelers 3-2 record feels like the NFL’s 2024 version of McLovin’s fake ID.
The Steelers nestled at the top of the division deserve love. They could easily be as disjointed as the Robert Saleh Jets. However, Tomlin instilled an identity in these Steelers that persists through tough times. They tackle better, TJ Watt and Nick Herbig are dynamic pass-rushing pincers, Justin Fields led a game-winning drive before getting upstaged by Dak Prescott, and Cam Heyward is still a disruptive force.
They deserve as much kudos as a 25-year-old organ donor. On the other hand, they are a Fugazi contender. Unfortunately, the offense typically breaks down for multiple quarters at a time, the rushing attack is under construction, the play calling can feel like improv theater, and when Fields performs his “Yes, and…” routine, things can get messy and he still has a tendency to fumble. George Pickens is on the verge of an implosion, Najee Harris is struggling to find running lanes and yet everything seems like it’s going to be alright because Mike Tomlin is always ready on test days.
The next three games are all winnable, but the rough patch hits after the bye week when they face all three division foes twice and the Washington Commanders.