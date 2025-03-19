Grading every Cowboys offseason move so far: Close, but not close enough

The Dallas Cowboys entered the 2025 offseason with a clear objective of filling all the holes in their roster. Their approach of balancing strategic free agent additions, cost-effective trades, and calculated re-signings, reflects Jerry Jones’ “all-in” mindset. While that’s become a running joke among fans and analysts alike, the Cowboys have been busy thus far in the offseason so let’s break it down.

Defensive Reinforcements: Building the defensive line and backfield

Solomon Thomas DT

Signing Solomon Thomas to a two-year deal worth up to $8 million could be a steal. Thomas brings versatility to the defensive line, capable of playing in multiple spots along the d-line. His ability to complement Osa Odighizuwa could strengthen the Cowboys’ rush defense, which took a hit with the departure of Demarcus Lawrence. While he’s no sack machine (18.5 sacks in eight seasons), Thomas adds depth and experience to the rotation.

Grade: C-

Kenneth Murray Jr. LB (Trade)

Trading for Kenneth Murray (in exchange for a sixth-round pick) was a smart, depth move. Murray hasn’t exactly lived up to his first-round billing but has shown flashes over the past two seasons. So, pairing him with Micah Parsons should give Dallas more flexibility at linebacker. Murray finished last season with 95 total tackles and 3.5 sacks (career-high).

Grade: B-

Kaiir Elam CB (Trade)

The Cowboys desperately needed to plug holes at cornerback, and the acquisition of Kaiir Elam for a fifth-rounder in this year’s draft (plus a seventh-rounder in 2026) could do just that. Elam, another former first-round underachiever, brings length and man-coverage skills. While extremely inconsistent with the Bills, a fresh start under Big D could reignite his potential.

Grade: C-

Dante Fowler EDGE

While Dante Fowler’s career hasn’t exactly panned out the way many thought it would be coming out of Florida in 2015, the former third-overall pick did have a notable 2024. He played in all 17 games for Washington and posted 10.5 sacks which is the second most of his career. Stealing him away from the Commanders is a bonus and could prove to be quite the coup if he can duplicate last season and have a better run in Dallas this time around.

Grade: B-

Payton Turner DE

This former first-round pick did not meet expectations in New Orleans partially due to injuries. Payton Turner suited up for 16 games last season with the Saints. Before that, he’d only ever played eight games in a single season. If Turner can stay healthy, he might be able to become a regular piece in the defensive line rotation in Dallas.

Grade: D

Offensive Additions: Retooling the running game

Javonte Williams RB

Landing Javonte Williams on a one-year deal, worth up to $3.5 million, is a low-risk, high-reward move. While bouncing back from knee injuries, Williams showed flashes of brilliance in Denver. He gives Dallas a dual-threat weapon that should help give Dallas a boost in the backfield.

Grade: C+

Miles Sanders RB

Miles Sanders signed a one-year contract, adding insurance in the running back room. While less explosive than Williams, Sanders is a proven veteran who can add a change of pace in the backfield. Cost-effective running back committees are the trend, and the Cowboys are following suit.

Grade: C+

Parris Campbell WR

Parris Campbell’s signing could go either way. He hasn’t been healthy for the past couple of years but at his best in 2022, Campbell gave Indianapolis 63 catches for 623 yards and three touchdowns. Campbell’s one-year deal shows Dallas is looking for low-cost (translation: Jerry is being cheap) solutions while testing potential long-term fits. Seeing injuries have plagued Campbell’s career, expectations should be tempered.

Grade: D

Robert Jones G

Dallas snagged guard Robert Jones on a one-year, $3.75 million deal to add depth. Jones has serviceable skills but isn’t a high-impact starter. He’s insurance against injuries along the interior line, and at that price point, it’s a rational move.

Grade: C

Key Re-Signings: Retaining core players

Osa Odighizuwa DT

Re-signing Osa Odighizuwa to a four-year, $80 million extension was an expensive but essential decision. Osa has blossomed into a disruptive force up front and losing him would’ve left a gaping hole in the defense. Odighizuwa brings consistency to a Cowboys interior d-line that hasn’t been much to write home about in some time.

Grade: A-

KaVontae Turpin WR/KR/PR

KaVontae Turpin’s three-year, $18 million extension might’ve flown under the radar, but he’s been pivotal for special teams and gadget plays. Turpin has game-changing speed and is viewed by many as the best return man in football. The Cowboys didn’t have many bright spots last year, but their first-team All-Pro return man was certainly one of them.

Grade: A

Markquese Bell S

Re-signing safety Markquese Bell for three years at $9 million ensures depth on the back end. Bell’s importance lies in his versatility, offering coverage in sub-packages and stepping up against the run. At best this is a value signing but also a smart one.

Grade: B-

Bryan Anger P

Returning Bryan Anger on a two-year extension was a no-brainer. Anger remains one of the NFL’s more reliable punters, and special teams consistency is vital for a playoff-contending squad.

Grade: B

Offseason Grade (so far): C-