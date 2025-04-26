Grading every Cowboys pick in the 2025 NFL Draft: Method to the Joneses' madness

The offseason has been a very interesting one for the Dallas Cowboys, who have a new head coach in Brian Schottenheimer and heightened pressure after missing the playoffs last season. Micah Parsons is still awaiting his contract extension and had to fend off cheap shots from former teammate DeMarcus Lawrence, who said he couldn't win a Super Bowl in Dallas since Parsons spent too much time tweeting and not enough time worrying about winning.

With a few key needs and a lot of draft capital, the Cowboys had a big opportunity to continue re-shaping their roster to help get younger around Dak Prescott and company. How did Jerry Jones fare as he assembled the latest crop of rookies to wear a star on their helmets?

OG Tyler Booker, Alabama (Round 1, Pick 12)

The retirement of Zack Martin left a gaping hole on the Cowboys' offensive line and they filled it here with Booker, one of the class' top interior line prospects out of Alabama. Starting for two years with the Crimson Tide is a nice feather on the cap of Booker, who has strong physicality and a mean streak necessary to thrive as an NFL guard.

The fact that the Cowboys took Booker at No. 12 instead of a receiver to pair with CeeDee Lamb is a bit surprising, especially since Booker was projected as a reach at Dallas' pick. This grade is dinged a bit since Dallas could have worked a bit harder to trade back and secure Booker's services but he should play immediately on an offensive line that has been re-tooled over the past few years.

Grade: B+

EDGE Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College (Round 2, Pick 44)

The Cowboys helped fill the hole Lawrence left on the defensive line with Ezeiruaku, an intriguing edge rusher out of Boston College. Despite playing at a program that isn't known for being a football powerhouse, Ezeiruaku was second in the FBS with 16.5 sacks, using his long arms to sneak past offensive linemen and cause havoc in the backfield.

Parsons' presence will make it hard for opposing teams to double Ezeiruaku, offering him the chance to take on tackles in one-on-one battles that he will win at a decent rate. Securing more pass-rushing help was imperative in a division where Dallas has to deal with Jalen Hurts and Jayden Daniels four times a year and Ezeiruaku should have an instant impact.

Grade: A

CB Shavon Revel, East Carolina (Round 3, Pick 76)

While Dallas looks set at cornerback with Tre'Von Diggs and Daron Bland, the pair is a bit injury-prone. The Cowboys got just 18 games out of their starting corners and each looked less than sharp as a result of their injuries, making the choice to fortify this spot with Revel a good one.

Revel slid to the third round after tearing his ACL in September but has the press-man skills necessary to thrive in the modern NFL. The presence of Diggs and Bland will allow the Cowboys to bring Revel along slowly but he is a necessary insurance policy against the health of both starters.

Grade: B+

RB Jaydon Blue, Texas (Round 5, Pick 149)

Some experts thought the Cowboys could consider a running back in the first round but Dallas waited until Day 3 to help address its needs in the backfield with Blue, a speedster out of Texas. No one will question Blue's speed after he ran a 4.38-second 40 at the combine and his Pro Day, giving him home run potential every time he touches the football.

The addition of Javonte Williams in free agency allows Dallas to utilize Blue as a third-down back who can create havoc in space, a better fit for his skill set, while Williams is the early down back who operates between the tackles. There are ball security issues with Blue, who fumbled on one out of every 25 touches with Texas in 2024, but he does offer unteachable speed that can be game-breaking if utilized correctly.

Grade: B

LB Shemar James, Florida (Round 5, Pick 152)

Finding depth at linebacker is a good idea in the fifth round and Dallas did it here with James, an intriguing prospect out of Florida. Athleticism is a key element of James' game, which is especially impressive after a knee injury wiped out his 2023 season, but his play recognition instincts could still use some work.

The Cowboys were undoubtedly impressed by James' leadership skills after serving as the Gators' captain last season and will look to teach him the proper technique to utilize his athletic gifts. There is an opportunity for James to contribute in sub-packages and on special teams as a rookie with an eye towards starting in the long term, which is good value at this stage of Day 3.

Grade: B+

OL Ajani Cornelius, Oregon (Round 6, Pick 204)

Fortifying offensive line depth on Day 3 is always a sound strategy and Cornelius is an intriguing prospect for Dallas to take a swing on. After beginning his career at Rhode Island, Cornelius transferred up to Oregon and spent the past two years as the Ducks' starter at right tackle.

While the durability is nice, Cornelius struggles against power rushers and may be destined to kick inside as a professional. Being limited to the right side also limits Cornelius' upside, but perhaps Dallas feels their coaching will be able to get more out of him in a few years.

Grade: C

DT Jay Toia, UCLA (Round 7, Pick 217)

Another trenches pick, Toia can add to the Cowboys' depth on the defensive line. Weighing in at 341 pounds, the 6-foot-3 Toia started for the past three years for UCLA and plays like a prototypical nose tackle for the NFL level.

Finding a good rotational defensive tackle this late is good value if the Cowboys feel that they can help him develop some pass-rushing moves. There is a solid floor here, which is all you can ask for at this stage of the draft.

Grade: C+

RB Phil Mafah, Clemson (Round 7, Pick 239)

Dallas decided to add another player to its running back room here with Mafah, who rushed for over 2,000 yards and 21 touchdowns over the past two seasons combined with Clemson. While Blue offered game-breaking speed in the fifth round, Mafah is more of a bruising one-cut back that would be a perfect complement to Blue in a committee scenario.

There is a limited track record here with Mafah, who started just one year for the Tigers, thus a low investment cost here for Dallas with a seventh-round pick. The presence of Williams will likely limit Mafah's workload early in the season but if he shows some burst in training camp he could push the veteran for carries later on.

Grade: C

DT Tommy Akingbesote, Maryland (Round 7, Pick 247)

The last pick of Day 3 for Dallas is another interior defensive lineman with Akingbesote, another late bloomer who made the switch from basketball to football in high school. Akingbesote improved every year he was at Maryland but there is still a lot of work to do on the development front, so this pick is likely a bet on the Cowboys getting the most out of his athletic traits.

Most mocks rated Akingbesote as an undrafted free agent, so using a pick in the 240s is likely a way for Dallas to ensure they got a player they liked into their building without having to compete with other NFL teams. It feels like the Cowboys have designs on sneaking Akingbesote onto their practice squad so they can refine his technique over the next year or two before hoping for meaningful contributions.

Grade: C-