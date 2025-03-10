Grading every major NFL free-agency contract agreed to during legal tampering period

The NFL offseason has already gotten cooking in recent days, with a flurry of deals involving some of the league's biggest names. Deebo Samuel is now Jayden Daniels' newest weapon with the Washington Commanders. The Chicago Bears have overhauled their offensive line as Ben Johnson looks to help Caleb Williams make the leap. Davante Adams appears set to replace Cooper Kupp for the Los Angeles Rams. And the Seattle Seahawks turned football world on its head over the weekend, sending receiver DK Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers just days after shipping QB Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders.

But for as hectic as the last week or so has been, we're just getting started. While NFL free agency doesn't technically begin until the start of the new league year on Wednesday, the madness unofficially gets going on Monday afternoon thanks to a peculiarity in the CBA: the legal tampering period.

What is the NFL's legal tampering period?

Noon ET on Monday, March 10, marks the opening of what's known as the legal tampering period. Essentially, it's the soft launch of free agency, in which teams and players are allowed to come to an agreement without actually finalizing terms.

It's important to note that this isn't a total free-for-all. There are still rules to follow in this two-day window, as teams are only allowed to contact a player's representation. (The Atlanta Falcons learned this the hard way during the Kirk Cousins saga last offseason.) But as long as you color within the lines, you're allowed to do just about everything but dot the I's and cross the T's, so expect to see a flurry of activity as soon as the window opens on Monday afternoon.

With that in mind, here are grades for every major signing during the legal tampering window.

Grades for every major NFL free-agency signing during legal tampering period

Haason Reddick signs one-year deal with Buccaneers

Haason Reddick has signed a one-year prove it deal with Tampa Bay. Reddick held out prior to last season with the New York Jets, and previously thrived with the Philadelphia Eagles. Reddick had just 2.5 sacks in 10 games this season in New York, but made the Pro Bowl the two years prior with Philadelphia. For Tampa Bay, Reddick comes at a steal of a contract and an easy way to improve their defensive line on the fly.

Haason Reddick contract grade: B+

Chris Godwin signs with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

While Chris Godwin has his own injury concerns, the Buccaneers have faith in their veteran wideout heading into next season. Godwin was connected to the New England Patriots, among other teams, but elected to stay in Tampa Bay where he is most comfortable. Godwin pairs best with Mike Evans, as the duo have been teammates throughout his eight-year career. Godwin got $44 million in guarantees, and the potential to make as much as $66 million.

Chris Godwin contract grade: B-

Chiefs add help on the offensive line

The Kansas City Chiefs need help at left tackle specifically, and have signed Jaylon Moore, previously of the San Francisco 49ers. Moore comes with some red flags and serious 'I can fix him' vibes that Brett Veach and the Chiefs love. Moore did play fairly well when Trent Williams was hurt, but $30 million over two seasons is a lot for a player of his caliber. The Chiefs are desperate, though, given what happened to them in the Super Bowl.

Jaylon Moore contract grade: C+

Commanders sign DT Javon Kinlaw

The reviews for former New York Jets DT Javon Kinlaw are not high, which makes it all the more surprising the Washington Commanders gave him at least $30 million guaranteed. Washington is in an arms race with the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East, which feature the best defensive line in the NFL by a country mile. Kinlaw had just 4.5 sacks last season, but perhaps another change of scenery could do him some good as he reunites with GM Adam Peters.

Javon Kinlaw contract grade: C-

Check back here throughout the day for updates as signings roll in.