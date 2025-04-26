Grading every New York Giants pick in the 2025 NFL Draft: Joe Schoen's masterclass

One of the biggest moves and shakers entering the 2025 NFL Draft looked to be the New York Giants, who were the owners of a top-three pick and had done a ton of homework on the class's top quarterback prospects. After failing to convince Tennessee to move off of the top pick, which would have given General Manager Joe Schoen a chance to snag Miami's Cam Ward, there was plenty of intrigue to see whether they would use the third pick to get the draft's second quarterback.

The end result for New York was a seven player class with plenty of notable names, including a potential answer to the quarterback hole the Giants have been trying to fill since Eli Manning retired. How did the Giants fare in the 2025 NFL Draft?

EDGE Abdul Carter, Penn State (Round 1, Pick 3)

While the Giants had plenty of opportunity to consider a quarterback at No. 3, Schoen correctly realized that the value wasn't there to take the class' second-best passer that high. New York made the safe pick by taking Carter to bolster their pass rush, which could pay immediate dividends in a rugged NFC East filled with star quarterbacks.

A foot injury limited Carter in the pre-draft process but he showed elite pass-rushing skills with the Nittany Lions, making this pick a no-brainer. While the Kayvon Thibodeaux pick hasn't been a smooth one to date, Carter has a chance to give New York the best pass-rushing group in the division by joining him and Brian Burns up front to terrorize opposing passers.

Grade: A+

QB Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss (Round 1, Pick 25)

While some may question the decision to invest in a quarterback in this year's draft, Schoen demonstrated smart process by only giving up two third-round picks to get Dart out of Ole Miss, which is far better than Atlanta giving up a 2026 first-rounder for a pass rusher. Dart has the physical tools that head coach Brian Daboll likes in a quarterback, with his arm strength and mobility playing like a lighter version of Josh Allen.

The Giants are also prepared to give Dart the development time he needs with Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston on board, making it unlikely Dart will play as a rookie unless he steals the job in training camp. Getting Dart at 25 is a far better outcome than taking him in the Top 10, and the potential of having a fifth-year option available if Dart exceeds expectations is important, but it is fair to wonder if the smarter quarterback play would be to simply ride the veterans this year and keep their powder dry for a stronger 2026 class.

Grade: B-

DT Darius Alexander, Toledo (Round 3, Pick 65)

A lot of teams had their eyes on Alexander as Day 2 progressed but the Giants did strong work snagging him at the top of the third round. Finding a defensive tackle to play opposite Dexter Lawrence was a priority and Alexander has a great chance to do that immediately.

Alexander should be a big presence against the run and has the physical tools to win one-on-one matchups in the middle of the line, which he should get plenty of playing on a defensive line with Lawrence, Burns, Thibodeaux and Carter. New York's best teams have featured elite defensive lines and Alexander should make an instant impact on that front.

Grade: A

RB Cam Skattebo, Arizona State (Round 4, Pick 105)

The running back class received a ton of hype entering this season and the Giants did good work to emerge from the draft with Skattebo, who had elite production for Arizona State last season. Skattebo became the first college running back since Christian McCaffrey in 2015 to produce 1,500 rushing yards and 500 receiving yards in one season, showing his potential to contribute in every phase of the Giants' offense.

While Skattebo won't make Giants fans forget about Saquon Barkley, he will work nicely with Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Devin Singletary to give New York a deep running back room. Providing more weapons for whoever starts under center is a priority and snagging Skattebo early on Day 3 is a big win for the Giants' process.

Grade: A

OG Marcus Mbow, Purdue (Round 5, Pick 154)

Schoen has done a good job maximizing value in this draft and did it again with Mbow, who was a projected Day 2 pick that slid into the fifth round. There is some development work to do with Mbow, who made the move to football late in his athletic career after spending time as a basketball player in high school, but he started at right tackle for the past three years with Purdue and showcased the kind of athleticism that gives him a chance to succeed at the NFL level.

The interior of the Giants' offensive line was a weakness, with right guard being manned right now by veteran Greg Van Roten on a one-year deal. Mbow will have a chance to compete with Van Roten for a starting spot right now, with the potential to become a long-term fixture at the position if New York's coaching staff can help Mbow improve his technique.

Grade: A

TE Thomas Fidone II, Nebraska (Round 7, Pick 219)

After taking Theo Johnson last season, the Giants take another tight end flier with Fidone II, who was actually rated higher than Brock Bowers in his high school recruiting class. Fidone's college career was derailed by two significant knee injuries but he flashed some big-play ability for the Cornhuskers last season.

New York may be hoping to sneak Fidone through to their practice squad and allow him to develop the other skills of his game, which are lacking (particularly as a blocker). The lack of special teams value hurts Fidone here since it will make his quest to make the active roster much more difficult.

Grade: C-

CB Korie Black, Oklahoma State (Round 7, Pick 246)

The Giants rounded out their draft class with Black, a depth corner out of Oklahoma State. A physical corner who can thrive in zone schemes, Black has some difficulty with nimble route runners, who can burn him and take advantage of a lack of recovery speed in Black's game.

New York made a big cornerback pickup in the offseason with Paulson Adebo, who will team with returners Deonte Banks and Dru Phillips to provide the basis of a strong group for Big Blue. This pick appears to be a long-term play for the Giants, who can develop Black with an eye towards him emerging as a contributor in the long run if Banks doesn't put it all together.

Grade: C