Grading every Pittsburgh Steelers pick in the 2025 NFL Draft: No Shedeur, no problem

One question covered just about everything regarding the Pittsburgh Steelers were doing coming into the 2025 NFL Draft: Would they take Shedeur Sanders (or Jaxson Dart for that matter)? As we know, Thursday's first round came and went and Mike Tomlin's team didn't take a quarterback. Meanwhile, no one took Sanders until the fifth round. So, the Steelers were right in that decision — and they were right quite a lot.

With the shadow of Aaron Rodgers also hanging over Pittsburgh, this was a big draft. If the Steelers are bringing in the veteran quarterback to man the ship, then they need to have a roster around him that's ready to actually contend. They were close, especially after the offseason's DK Metcalf trade, which cost them their second-round pick in this year's draft, but they did have some holes to fill.

Coming out of the draft, it feels like they did just that. How well were they able to do that, though? That's our job to decide as we hand out draft grades for every Steelers pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. We start with the man who, at the time, might've been better known as "not Shedeur Sanders".

DT Derrick Harmon, Oregon (Round 1, Pick 21)

It feels like most people will look back on the 21st pick as when we all started to realize what the Shedeur Sanders fall was going to look like. However, let's also not forget that the Steelers made one helluva pick in this spot by landing Derrick Harmon. The Oregon product is perfect for the Pittsburgh front with an attacking style of play.

Harmon is the perfect pick for the Steelers to kill two birds with one stone. He can be on the field immediately to really shore up the disruptiveness of the interior in the trenches but also serves as the new successor to Cam Heyward on the defensive line. Perhaps just as importantly, Pittsburgh's biggest strength in their defense just got that much fiercer, which is probably not what the rest of the AFC North was wanting to hear.

Grade: A

RB Kaleb Johnson, Iowa (Round 3, Pick 83)

Agreeing to a contract tender with Jaylen Warren was big for the Steelers in a post-Najee Harris world, but Kaleb Johnson was a beautifully picked cherry on top of that. Johnson is essentially in the mold of what Pittsburgh had hoped Harris would be. He's bruising, bounces off tacklers, and has great contact balance. He didn't test particularly well but his tape shows a player with more juice than what he put on display at the NFL Combine.

We know that Arthur Smith is going to be dedicated to running the football, so getting a workhorse with more reliability there than Warren was key. Johnson fits that mold and feels like he's going to be an immediate impact player in this offense. After an earlier run on running backs when Pittsburgh didn't have a second-round pick, this is an unquestionable victory for the Steelers.

Grade: A

EDGE Jack Sawyer, Ohio State (Round 4, Pick 123)

Make no mistake, getting a player like Jack Sawyer with the 123rd pick is an absolute win. The Ohio State star is an absolute beast who was highly productive throughout his college career. He isn't the biggest or fastest player off the edge, but he has enough juice to win, especially when you combine that with how feisty and crafty he can be with his pass-rush moves.

The only thing that makes me diminish the Steelers' grade here after they took a player I like a ton is the fit. In the 3-4 base alignment, Sawyer is essentially going to be in uncharted territory as a stand-up rusher. That worries me but, perhaps Pittsburgh has plans to move him around quite a bit and maybe experiment. All told, though, it's still a win for the organization.

Grade: B+

DT Yahya Black, Iowa (Round 5, Pick 164)

This was my least favorite pick for the Steelers by far. It took 0.2 seconds before people were talking about Yahya Black being a Pittsburgh type of guy. That's because you see quickly on this tape that Black has a motor that doesn't quit and he plays every rep when he's on the field like someone will take football away from him if he doesn't succeed. And in that sense, he's bringing a mentality that Mike Tomlin and Co. will love.

Personally, I just wish that talent came in the package of a player who I think can win against NFL-caliber interior offensive linemen. For all of the moxie and work that Black puts in, the truth of the matter is that he lacks burst and explosiveness. When you combine that with a guy who also doesn't have overwhelming power, it's hard to see how he's going to win at the pro level.

Grade: C

QB Will Howard, Ohio State (Round 6, Pick 185)

Waiting until the sixth round for Will Howard ultimately feels like confirmation that Aaron Rodgers will be the starting quarterback in Pittsburgh come Week 1. Having said that, I like bringing in the national championship-winning quarterback behind him and to compete with Mason Rudolph for a backup role.

Howard has bruising dual-threat ability but really developed as a passer in his time with Ohio State. He doesn't have elite tools but he clearly has a great feel for the game and could further develop in his throwing the further he's removed from his time at Kansas State. As a depth option and flier on the future, I'm a fan of Howard in this spot.

Grade: A-

LB Carson Bruener, Washington (Round 7, Pick 226)

A bit of decades-long symmetry for the Steelers, taking the son of a former Steeler by selecting Carson Bruener late. In all honestly, beyond the vibes of such a pick, this feels like a direct addition to the special teams coverage units. Bruener is undersized as a linebacker but has solid straight line speed and knows how to lay down the hammer and play heavy-handed. He could be a nice addition that we see in punt and kick coverage.

Grade: B-

CB Donte Kent, Central Michigan (Round 7, Pick 229)

Adding Donte Kent could be another play toward special teams, especially if Pittsburgh wants to utilize his greatest asset as a gunner, which is his speed. However, there could be upside here beyond that for the Steelers. Kent is a bit small but the athleticism is impressive. The biggest issue is that he simply lacks some of the polish and nuance to playing cornerback. Still, betting on tools in the seventh round is always worthwhile in my book.

Grade: B