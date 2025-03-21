Enough time has passed that Pittsburgh Steelers front office can receive their free agency grades based on the roster's additions and subtractions. This was a big offseason for him and Tomlin. The draft will provide further context, but in isolation, we have a (nearly) complete perspective of Omar Khan's test scores.

The quarterback position is somehow still an open question and the team facilities are still below average. Mason Rudolph starting would be a dramatic step backward and render their biggest trade moot, but the secondary was shored up. All that said, the grades are in and the good news is that Khan didn’t flunk out. The bad news is that his magnum opus, the acquisition of DK Metcalf will look foolish if they don't obtain a legit starting quarterback.

Waiving Larry Ogunjobi: Incomplete

Waiving their 30-year- defensive tackle saved them $7 million and shifted their first-round priorities in a clear direction. Getting younger at defensive tackle feels like a near certainty at this point. The reason this earned an incomplete is because the draft will inform the wisdom behind this move. It’s also unclear which quarterbacks will be the recipient of the lucrative contract that consumes their remaining salary cap space.

Trading for DK Metcalf: A

Trading a second-round pick and investing $150 million over the next five years into Metcalf constitutes the most ambitious offseason transaction Pittsburgh has conducted in its franchise’s history. The Steelers' offseason mandate was to unlock their inadequate passing attack with a second outside target to open up the offense. They exceeded expectations. Metcalf’s strength and speed make him a nightmare downfield. Smith was underutilized by Geno Smith last season. Unfortunately, he may be in a frustrating position next season if the Steelers get shut out of an already subpar quarterback market.

Metcalf's 2024 season was the least productive of his career and he asked out at just the right time. In 15 games, he failed to eclipse 1000 yards and earned a career-high in passing yardage. If anything, Metcalf raises the odds of the Steelers running it back with Russell Wilson, who was his quarterback in Seattle for three seasons.

Signing Mason Rudolph: B-

Pittsburgh risked the bottom falling out in their quarterback room while they fiddled with their thumbs as Aaron Rodgers endlessly and obnoxiously deliberated his future. Rudolph was drafted by the Steelers in 2019 and started 21 games in four years. For $4.5 million guaranteed, the Steelers locked down their backup quarterback position. This isn't a potential Sam Darnold dream scenario. Rudolph is a career backup and break-glass-in-case-of-emergency starter at best.

Signing Darius Slay Jr.: B+

The Steelers grew significantly older by adding a 34-year-old Slay, the starting outside cornerback in an elite Eagles secondary occupied by young studs Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper Dejean. Aside from Joey Porter Jr., the Steelers don’t have the same abundance of talent as Philadelphia.

Landing a top-3 free agent at cornerback for one year and $10 million is a tremendous deal if he plays up to his reputation. Slay brings gravitas to a secondary that lacked consistency a year ago. He is also an anomaly at his age. How many 34-year-old defensive backs are difference makers? There’s a chance he regresses, but last season when Slay was targeted, he allowed a 63.6 passer rating and two touchdowns. His allowed completion rate of 47.1 percent was his career-best alongside yards allowed, first downs allowed, and pass-breakup rate.

Signing Kenneth Gainwell: B

Gainwell has served as the No. 2 back in Philadelphia for nearly four years and missed his entire senior year, which has allowed him to save his legs. Gainwell is an explosive third-down back who has rushed for 1,185 yards, 12 touchdowns, and 4.2 yards per carry. He’s unlikely to carry the Steelers' load though. That honor will likely be bestowed upon a Steeler-rookie-to-be-named or Arthur Smith will operate a running back-by-committee.

Signing Malik Harrison: C

Malik Harrison is a fine linebacker, but not a stellar one. The 6-foot-3, 255-pound Harrison appeared in 76 career games for the Baltimore Ravens and finished last season with 54 tackles, two sacks and three tackles for loss. Harrison's signing is marred by the fact that it essentially ruled out any hope of Elandon Roberts returning to Pittsburgh in 2025. On his own merits, Harrison’s two-year $10 million isn’t that cumbersome. However, the decision to let a locker room leader go and replace him with a less established linebacker on a more lucrative contract is inexplicable.

Signing Brandin Echols: B

The options for Pittsburgh were limited. Echols’ versatility allows him to line up at inside or outside cornerback. Omar Khan inked Echols to a cheap two-year deal worth $6 million. You know what you’re getting with Echols. He’ll likely compete with Slay for the other starting position or share time in the slot with Beanie Bishop Jr. Either way, Echols is a reliable insurance policy.

Signing Juan Thornhill: B-

Thornhill’s addition provides even more depth to the secondary. The 29-year-old earned two Super Bowls as a Chief and spent the last two years on the Browns. Thornhill has demonstrated the capability to play free safety or drop into the slot when necessary. In Pittsburgh, he'll thrive as an upgrade over backup safety Damontee Kazee. Matchup-wise, Thornhill will play a prominent role against teams such as the Baltimore Ravens that use heavy formations with multiple tight ends in Big Nickel formations.