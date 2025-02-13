Grading Jimmy Butler's first 3 games with the Warriors
By Luke Norris
While some were skeptical of the Golden State Warriors' decision to trade for Jimmy Butler, the move has undoubtedly paid dividends thus far.
In his first three outings in a Golden State uniform, the six-time All-Star has helped the Warriors go 2-1 while averaging 22.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 1.7 steals in 31.7 minutes per game. By comparison, Butler was averaging 17.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.1 steals in 30.6 minutes per game with the Miami Heat; so, his numbers are up across the board. And those who've watched these three games can clearly see that he's playing with an energy that we haven't seen in quite some time.
Let's have a quick look at Butler's first three games with the Warriors to figure out just how he's been able to make such a significant difference.
Jimmy Butler set a Warriors record in his debut versus the Bulls
Butler made his Warriors debut last Saturday night against the Chicago Bulls, with whom he spent the first six seasons of his career after they made him the 30th overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft. Appearing in his first game since January 2, the 14th-year veteran wasted no time getting himself on the stat sheet, recording an assist, a bucket (on an alley-oop dunk, by the way), and a rebound in the opening minute.
The game was close in the first quarter, but the Bulls took control in the second as Golden State struggled to shoot the basketball. After leading by 14 at the half, Chicago upped its lead to 24 just a few minutes into the third, only to watch the Warriors mount a magnificent comeback.
While Steph Curry was the catalyst, scoring 24 points in the third quarter alone en route to a 34-point night, Butler played a part in the comeback as well, coming on late in that frame and then truly making his presence known in the fourth, as Golden State cruised to a 132-111 victory.
Butler ultimately ended his night with 25 points, shooting 7-for-12 from the floor and 11-for-13 from the foul line. His 11 made free throws were the most ever by a player making his Warriors debut. He didn't contribute a ton elsewhere, adding four assists, that one aforementioned rebound, one steal, and one block, but this was still a strong first outing with his new team.
Grade: A-
His all-around game was on display in Golden State's victory over the Bucks
Two nights later, the Warriors continued their seven-game road trip against the Milwaukee Bucks, who were without the services of Giannis Antetokounmpo as he deals with a calf injury that will keep him out of this weekend's NBA All-Star Game.
While the vast majority of the headlines surrounding this game were on the incredible duel between Curry and Damian Lillard, each of whom scored 38 points, Butler proved to be the difference-maker, doing a little bit of everything in Golden State's 125-111 win.
While he wasn't as efficient shooting the basketball, making just four of 12 shots from the floor, the 35-year-old still put up 20 points as he made 12 of 15 free throws.
And unlike his debut, Butler contributed far more in other areas, grabbing nine rebounds (tied with Brandin Podziesmki for the most on the team), dishing out a team-high six assists, and recording four steals.
Grade: A
Butler again stuffed the stat sheet in the Warriors' loss to the Mavs
The Warriors took their first loss of the Jimmy Butler era on Wednesday night, as Kyrie Irving scored 42 points on 15-for-25 shooting to lead the Dallas Mavericks to a 111-107 victory. Former Splash Brother Klay Thompson chipped in with 17.
As for the Dubs, Curry cooled off considerably, shooting just 9-for-23 from the floor en route to a team-high 25 points. Butler was slightly more efficient, making eight of 17 shots from the field and another five of six from the foul line in a 21-point effort. And once again, he filled the stat sheet in other areas, leading Golden State with nine rebounds while adding seven assists and a block, thus earning himself another "A" grade in our book.
Butler and the Dubs will play their final game before the break on Thursday night against the Houston Rockets.