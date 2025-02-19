No matter the sport, league, or country, every NBA team relies on its rookies to provide a glimpse of hope for the future. Some enter the league ready to contribute immediately, while others fight for a roster spot. But regardless of their starting point, young players are always under the microscope.

For New York Knicks fans, the draft has been a sore subject. Past picks have ranged from disappointments like Frank Ntilikina and Kevin Knox to solid contributors such as RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley. This season, however, three names have stood out as bright spots, hinting at a promising future: Tyler Kolek, Ariel Hukporti, and Pacome Dadiet.

While their NBA minutes have been limited, their development in the G League has been nothing short of electric. Each player is carving out a path that could soon lead to a permanent role in Tom Thibodeau’s rotation.

Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided’s daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don’t like it, share it with an enemy!

Tyler Kolek

A pass-first maestro at Marquette, Tyler Kolek led the Big East in assists for three straight years and topped the NCAA in his final season. His court vision and playmaking ability caught the Knicks’ attention, leading them to acquire him on draft night.

However, with Jalen Brunson and Deuce McBride holding down the backcourt, Kolek has mostly been limited to garbage-time minutes. That hasn’t stopped him from thriving in the G League, where he’s been on fire, averaging 20.4 points and 9.1 assists through seven games with the Westchester Knicks.

His relentless work ethic has earned Tom Thibodeau’s trust, even leading to a rare double-header — playing a G League game in the afternoon before suiting up for the Knicks that night at Madison Square Garden. With his stock rising, it’s only a matter of time before he earns a consistent spot in the nine-man rotation.

Ariel Hukporti

A physical, rim-protecting center, Ariel Hukporti spent two years with Melbourne United before joining the Knicks, drawing comparisons to Mitchell Robinson due to his defensive prowess.

Before recently cracking the rotation, Hukporti bounced between the main roster and G League, where he posted 6.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks over seven games. With Robinson sidelined and Jericho Sims out of the picture, he has stepped in as the Knicks' backup center — and delivered.

Even James Dolan, who rarely acknowledges individual players, has reportedly praised Hukporti’s athleticism and hustle. If he continues on this trajectory, he could solidify a key role in next season’s frontcourt rotation.

Pacome Dadiet

At just 19 years old, Pacome Dadiet was one of the youngest players in the 2024 draft. The 6-foot-9 French forward arrived in New York with a bronze medal from the 2022 FIBA U17 World Cup and three years of pro experience in France.

The Knicks knew he’d need time to adapt, which is why he’s spent most of his rookie season in the G League. He’s shown promise, averaging 12.9 points and 5.7 rebounds, though his 3-point shooting hasn’t yet translated from overseas and he's hit just 26.3 percent. Still, he has reached double digits in 11 of 14 games, flashing scoring potential.

With his size, versatility, and defensive upside, Dadiet could eventually fit seamlessly alongside OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges. If he sharpens his shot and continues developing, he could become a valuable rotation piece within a year or two.