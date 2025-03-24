Grading Mitchell Robinson's first 10 games back in the Knicks lineup

Evaluating the New York Knicks has been a rollercoaster ride, filled with ups and downs. Conversations often shift between praising the bench for stellar performances and criticizing starters for off nights. While consistency has been elusive for many players, one name has remained steadfast: Mitchell Robinson.

In the Knicks' 122-103 victory over the Washington Wizards on Saturday, Robinson officially played his 10th game since returning from an ankle injury. Knicks fans have welcomed him back with open arms, as he’s provided the defensive anchor they desperately needed off the bench.

When grading a player returning from a significant injury, the expectations are often more forgiving — especially for a defensive specialist like Robinson. However, under Tom Thibodeau, the starting lineup remains set, meaning Robinson has stepped into a backup role behind Karl-Anthony Towns. This structure balances the workload between the two bigs, ensuring neither is overextended.

Grade: A-

Since rejoining the team, Robinson has averaged:

5.5 points

5.5 rebounds

1.9 stocks (steals + blocks)

16.3 minutes per game

While offensive production was never expected to be his strong suit, Robinson has still matched his scoring average from last season. His defensive impact has been immediate, helping the Knicks go 6-4 since his Feb. 28 return against Memphis.

Minutes-wise, the Knicks are being cautious, ensuring Robinson isn’t overworked after missing over nine months of action. Playing between 15-17 minutes per game, he has still made his presence felt in key moments.

Advanced metrics: Mitchell Robinson’s defensive presence

Until March 18, Robinson’s impact in limited minutes has been undeniable:

In 38 minutes together, the lineup of Robinson, Miles McBride, Mikal Bridges, and OG Anunoby has posted a defensive rating of 85.4.

In just 19 minutes of Robinson and Towns playing together, the Knicks have recorded a plus-45.5 Net Rating.

The Knicks have dominated the glass, boasting a 62.5 percent rebounding rate, including 47 percent on the offensive boards.

These numbers suggest Robinson’s presence alone shifts the team’s defensive and rebounding efficiency, proving his value beyond the box score.

Building toward the NBA Playoffs

Robinson’s comfort level will only increase as he logs more minutes. His recent performances indicate he’s trending in the right direction:

Against San Antonio, he recorded 13 points, 11 rebounds.

Against Miami, he followed up with 10 points, 9 rebounds.

With just 12 games left in the regular season, Robinson has a crucial opportunity to refine his game before the playoffs — a stage where his role has never been more significant.

If he continues this trajectory, the Knicks’ defense and rebounding will be a nightmare for opposing teams, making Robinson one of the most pivotal X-factors in their postseason run.