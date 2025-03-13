Grady Jarrett made quite an impression in his first presser with the Bears

Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett had a very eventful day on Monday. He was formally released by the Atlanta Falcons, the team that took him in the fifth round back in 2015. For those who are not familiar, his father is Jessie Tuggle, a former NFL linebacker, who played his entire career with Atlanta from 1987-2000.

One can imagine Jarrett trying to process the whole situation, knowing he watched his father play his entire career in Atlanta, and Jarrett was probably destined to do the same. But despite being 31 years old, he quickly found a new home by signing a three-year, $43.5 million deal with the Chicago Bears.

Jarrett, along with guards Jonah Jackson and Joe Thuney, met with the Chicago media. And when he spoke, Jarrett stole the show.

.@GradyJarrett is fired up to be here 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hnPSCSNDgI — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) March 12, 2025

Jarrett further endeared himself when he was asked about his confrontation with the Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love, in which was mic'd up two years ago. Here was his response.

Grady Jarrett on telling Jordan Love,



“You better pipe down, little b****”

pic.twitter.com/KfPbhMcPbS — BOOG (@BoogCB) March 12, 2025

Grady Jarrett made a huge first impression with the Bears fans

The Bears went into a tailspin last season, losing 10 games in a row after the infamous Hail Mary loss to the Washington Commanders. The players started to openly criticize head coach Matt Eberflus, who became the first head coach in franchise history to be fired mid-season because accountability did not exist under his leadership. Jarrett is the kind of player the Bears sorely lacked last season and will benefit from his leadership.

Another thing that stood out about Jarrett's presser on Wednesday was he was not motivated by personal vengeance against the Falcons after being released.

"I would be robbing Chicago coaches, players, fans, if I was up here worried about how Atlanta made me feel. And so even to give that energy to say, 'I'm gonna get back at Atlanta'... We don't even play Atlanta this year. So whatever they're doing ain't got nothing to do with me, you know. So all my energy, all my focus is right here in Chicago..."

We all know that sports these days are business-driven. The teams make business decisions to trade or release players every year. The players do the same and leave for better money or winning opportunities. There is every reason for Jarrett to be angry about uprooting everything he has built in Atlanta.

This is a man who witnessed his Falcons blow a 28-3 lead in Super Bowl 51 against the New England Patriots and will forever be remembered. He also suffered a torn ACL during the 2023 season. He has overcome so much and given the Falcons everything. Yet his mindset was not that of a man who is consumed with anger or resentment.

Jarrett won over many Bears fans on Wednesday, and you can bet he will soon win over his teammates inside the locker room.