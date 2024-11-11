Greece vs. England: Predicted lineups, team news and score prediction
The final round of fixtures for this season's Nations League is upon us. England needs to beat Greece if they are to have any chance of topping Group 2. The Group winners will automatically be promoted to League A. If England are to finish second in their Group, then it will mean they will have to go through the playoffs in March for a chance at promotion.
With England needing to get a result against Greece to avoid going into the playoffs, it will remind fans of their famous qualifier for the 2002 World Cup. David Beckham scored from a free-kick to send the Three Lions to Japan and South Korea. There is less at stake this Thursday but England may need another hero.
Lee Carsley still in charge
Thomas Tuchel has been unveiled as the new England manager. However, he does not start until January. Lee Carsley will remain in interim charge for this week's Nations League fixtures against Greece and Ireland.
Carsley had a good start to his spell as caretaker England manager — where he beat Ireland and Finland both by the scoreline of 2-0. However, his side disappointed as they lost 2-1 to Greece at Wembley. The Three Lions did bounce back from this with a 3-1 win over Finland, but faith in Carsley was damaged.
The FA then moved quickly to announce the appointment of Tuchel. The German manager who won the Champions League with Chelsea has been tasked with winning the World Cup in 2026 for England.
Most England fans are excited about Tuchel's arrival but will have to wait until they see him in the Three Lions dugout. Carsley needs to take advantage of his last two England senior games before he returns to coaching the country's U21s.
Can Greece beat England again?
Greece shocked England with a 2-1 win at Wembley last month. Vangelis Pavlidis gave the away side the lead before Jude Bellingham equalised late on. However, Pavlidis then scored the winner in added time.
Ivan Jovanovic's side now has home advantage this Thursday — with the game to be played at the Olympic Stadium of Athens. A Greece victory would ensure that they finish top of League B Group 2 and will be promoted to the top tier of the Nations League.
Team news and predicted lineups
England have injury concerns with Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jack Grealish all doubts. This means that Carsley will have to make changes to his side that defeated Finland in their last game.
England predicted lineup: Pickford, Walker, Stones, Guehi, Hall, Gomes, Gallagher, Bellingham, Palmer, Foden, Kane
Jovanovic will likely field a similar team to the one that beat England in October. Pavlidis will be relishing the opportunity to play against the Three Lions again.
Greece predicted lineup: Vlachodimos, Rota, Mavropanos, Koulierakis, Tsimikas, Siopis, Kourbelis, Masouras, Bakasetas, Tzolis, Pavlidis
Historical context and prediction
Greece beat England for the first time last month. Jovanovic's side will fancy themselves to do it again with home advantage this Thursday. However, Carsley's team will be looking to show that their defeat to Greece was nothing more than a blip. The Three Lions have a far better squad and should win 2-0.
How to watch Greece vs. England
England will take on Greece at 2:45 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 14. The match will be televised on FS1 and can be streamed on Fubo.tv (free seven-day trial).