5 free agents the Green Bay Packers should avoid signing at all costs

The Packers are ready to go all in this offseason to mount a serious Super Bowl push in 2025. That means GM Brian Gutekunst and his front office staff are prepared to take big swings in free agency. It's imperative that Green Bay avoids making a costly error on the open market if they want to overtake the Lions in the NFC North next year.

The franchise currently projects to have a shade under $50 million in cap space per Over The Cap. That number could rise slightly with a few key cuts and restructures. That's enough money to make a couple big signings but it won't give Gutekunst a large margin for error in free agency.

Fortunately for the Packers, they don't have a ton of roster holes to fill. Finding a No. 1 edge rusher seems like an annual quest for the team and this offseason is no different. Adding a top-flight wide receiver could maximize Jordan Love's downfield throwing ability. Replacing Jaire Alexander will be a requirement through the draft or free agency.

Packers fans are dreaming of the best free agent fits but they need to make sure they avoid a disastrous signing that could derail their offseason. These five free agents should be off limits for Gutekunst once free agency begins.

Packers free agent to avoid No. 5: Amari Cooper

Amari Cooper will hit free agency as one of the biggest name wideouts on the open market. He was reasonably productive for the Bills in 2024 but he has one fatal flaw that should cause the Packers to stay away.

Cooper struggled mightily with drops in Buffalo and failed to reel in over 15 percent of the catchable passes hurled in his direction per PFF. Dontayvion Wicks already gives head coach Matt LaFleur's offense problems with his inability to make routine catches. Adding another receiver who is prone to drops would not be a savvy edition for the Packers' front office.

Cooper is also a prime candidate to experience age-related regression over the course of his next deal. He'll be playing his age-31 next season which is right around hte time most receivers start to drop off. He'll be looking for a lucrative, multi-year deal in free agency and that should cause Green Bay to look elsewhere for receiver help.

Packers free agent to avoid No. 4: Charvarius Ward

Teams looking for cornerback help are going to be very interested in Charvarius Ward. He's been one of the steadiest defensive backs in the NFL if you look at his performance over the last several seasons in San Francisco.

Unfortunately for Ward, he's hitting the open market at the wrong time. He was nothing more than a mediocre starter in 2024 for the 49ers. Betting on him to bounce back during his age-29 season is not a savvy plan for a team with title aspirations.

Some team is going to pay Ward like an above-average starter but the Packers should be looking for safer options. his struggles in 2024 should cause them to spend their money elsewhere at corner.

Packers free agent to avoid No. 3: James Daniels

The Packers should be looking to add talent at guard after their struggles against the Eagles in the playoffs. James Daniels is a quality player who might be signed to a reasonable contract this offseason, but he's a poor stylistic fit for Green Bay's offense.

Daniels is a bit of a dancing bear who thrives in pass protection with his agile feet. The downside to his game is that he fails to use his size to move interior defenders in the run game. The Packers try to establish running back Josh Jacobs on the inside to set up everything they do on offense. Daniels is not a guard who can help them achieve that goal.

Fortunately for Green Bay, there are quite a few guards available in free agency who are better fits. The franchise should look at guys like Kevin Zeitler or Teven Jenkins if they really want to fortify the middle of their offensive line.

Packers free agent to avoid No. 2: Mike Hilton

Mike Hilton might be the best slot cornerback available in free agency this season. Unfortunately for the Packers, that's not the sort of cornerback they need to find. They need to acquire an outside corner capable of filling the void that will likely be created when they part ways with Jaire Alexander.

Hilton's price tag should be pretty high given the number of contenders who are looking for help in the slot. He's capable of matching up with elite inside receivers without safety help. He deserves to get a big deal but the Packers need to focus their free agent cash on a different sort of cornerback.

Packers free agent to avoid No. 1: Stephon Gilmore

During his athletic prime, Stephon Gilmore was just the sort of cornerback that could have elevated the Packers' defense from good to great. He's no longer that player as time has taken its toll on his athleticism at 34 years of age.

There's some merit to the idea that a contender like Green Bay might be able to ink Gilmore to a modest, one-year deal with little risk. The Packers should be aiming for a long-term solution at their No. 1 cornerback spot. Drafting an unproven player with a high ceiling would be better than trying to nab Gilmore as a short-term fix.

Gilmore could easily end up playing for a divisional rival in 2025 but the Packers should accept that risk. It's the wrong time in his career for him to be a major boost for Green Bay.