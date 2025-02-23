Gregg Popovich's future with Spurs in question after coach ruled out for 2024-25 season

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, "San Antonio Spurs' Hall of Fame coach Gregg Popovich is not expected to return this season, and his future is uncertain."

Popovich last coached on October 31 against the Utah Jazz before suffering a mild stroke on Nov. 2, halting his return to the sidelines. With fans long speculating about his comeback, this latest update casts serious doubt on whether his legendary career is coming to a close.

San Antonio Spurs' Hall of Fame coach Gregg Popovich is not expected to return this season, and his future is uncertain as he recovers from a mild stroke suffered in November, league sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/EekHlDa8NI — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 23, 2025

The news is another gut punch for Spurs fans, coming on the heels of Victor Wembanyama’s season-ending injury due to blood clots in his right shoulder. Popovich played a key role in Wembanyama’s development during his rookie season, praising his mindset and work ethic.

"He understands what it takes — what he's going to get, and what he's got to give," said Popovich, h/t Sports Illustrated.

Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich ruled out for remainder of 2024-25 season

With their franchise cornerstone sidelined and their iconic coach potentially stepping away, the Spurs find themselves at a crossroads.

Popovich, 76, is widely regarded as one of the greatest coaches in NBA history. After serving as an assistant with the Golden State Warriors under Rick Adelman and P.J. Carlesimo, he took over as the Spurs’ head coach in 1996. Over 29 seasons, he led the franchise to five NBA championships, mentoring Hall of Fame players like David Robinson, Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, and Manu Ginobili.

Beyond the NBA, Popovich left his mark internationally, guiding Team USA to a gold medal in the 2020 Olympics after previously winning five bronze medals as an assistant coach. His leadership, adaptability, and ability to build a winning culture have solidified his status as a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

If Popovich decides to step away, the Spurs must answer a crucial question — who will lead the franchise into its next era? Interim coach Mitch Johnson has taken the reins, leading the team to a 24-30 record in the Western Conference.

Regardless of what the future holds, Popovich’s impact on the game is undeniable. Whether this is the end or just another chapter in his legendary career, his presence in the NBA will be felt for years to come.