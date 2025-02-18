Grizzlies might give Ja Morant the Luka Doncic treatment if Memphis flames out early
By Criss Partee
In a potential move that would certainly shake up the NBA just as the Dallas Mavericks did by shipping Luka Doncic to Los Angeles, there are rumblings about the Memphis Grizzlies potentially moving on from Ja Morant. The Ringer's Howard Beck reported on an anonymous league executive who he says believes the Grizzlies could possibly look to move Morant this summer.
“I'm constantly checking in with executives around trade deadline about like, okay, what we saw, what we didn't see, what's next, and in this league, you are always on the lookout for who's the next wave of stars that are going to get dealt, right?… Somebody out of the blue said, keep an eye on Ja [Morant] this summer… I’m just saying it’s one of those things I’m just kind of keeping an eye on if they were to flame out early.”
Subscribe to The Whiteboard, FanSided’s daily email newsletter on everything basketball. If you like The Whiteboard, share it with a friend! If you don’t like it, share it with an enemy!
It would be a blockbuster for Memphis to send Morant packing over the summer. The Grizzlies are having a bounce-back year, currently No. 2 in the Western Conference (36-18) as the league resets after All-Star Weekend. Despite missing some games due to injuries this season, Ja is having a solid comeback campaign.
Last season, Morant began serving a 25-game suspension for conduct off the court and when he returned, he played just nine games before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury. The 2024-25 season has been much smoother considering what Morant dealt with last year. However, it hasn't been smooth sailing overall during the past few seasons, and the Grizzlies might be looking to get out of the Ja Morant business soon — if an anonymous league executive is to be believed.
Morant's time in Memphis has been somewhat tumultuous
Morant had two incidents in 2023 where he flashed a gun on camera. The second occurred after he’d been warned by Commissioner Adam Silver’s office, subsequently leading to the 25-game suspension. Ja also had other incidents that occurred off the court, which the Grizzlies and the NBA believed painted everyone involved in a bad light.
Due to these circumstances — and with Memphis being a small market franchise — it wouldn’t be shocking that Memphis might not want to continue paying Morant’s contract. He’s making $36.7 million this year. That jumps to $39.4 next year, then $42.1 for ’26-‘27 and then $44.8 for ’27-’28. That’s a big payday for small market teams, especially with potential luxury tax implications hanging in the balance. If Memphis can’t make a deep run in the postseason, we could begin to hear more talk about the possibility of Morant no longer being a Grizzly.