Grizzlies projected Game 4 lineup after Ja Morant officially ruled out

With Ja Morant, the Memphis Grizzlies were facing a monumental challenge in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. Without Morant, who was just ruled out for Game 4, the Griz might be facing an impossible challenge.

When Morant left Game 3 with an injury, Memphis was winning by 27 points. They lost the game. Ja is everything to this team; the primary ballhandler, the ignitor, the engine. He holds it all together... and when he's not there, well, it falls apart.

Godspeed, Grizzlies!

Grizzlies projected Game 4 lineup without Ja Morant

Player Position Scotty Pippen Jr. Point guard Desmond Bane Shooting guard Luke Kennard Small forward Jaren Jackson Jr. Power forward Zach Edey Center

Luke Kennard likely to move into starting lineup

Kennard has not been particularly good in the playoffs — he's scored 14 total points in three games — but I'm not sure exactly what else the Grizzlies would do here. John Konchar has somehow been even less effective than Kennard and Jaylen Wells is hurt, so the options for new coach Tuomas Iisalo are limited.

If you want to know what the Grizzlies should do... it's start Vince Williams Jr! He's far and away the best defender out of the three and if Kennard and Konchar don't give you shooting, they don't give you a ton else. Williams Jr. was kind of rough down the stretch in the regular season, but Memphis has been historically bad in these first playoff games, so a different look literally cannot make things worse.

This series is over, of course. It may have been over the second Game 1 tipped off. But no Ja Morant for Memphis could make Game 4 a historic bloodbath. I hope I'm wrong, because I enjoy watching good playoff hoops, but... it's a little bleak. At least they have the Bass Pro Shops pyramid.