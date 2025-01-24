Grizzlies might risk Jimmy Butler's displeasure if it means contending for a championship
The Jimmy Butler situation remains one of the most intriguing storylines in the NBA, as the ongoing conflict between Butler and Miami Heat team president Pat Riley shows no signs of resolution.
During NBA Today, Marc J. Spears reported that Butler’s latest preference is to leave Miami—except for one surprising exclusion: the Memphis Grizzlies. After previously stating he’d consider playing for all 29 other teams, Butler’s feelings about Memphis appear to have shifted.
Butler’s dissatisfaction in Miami has led him to request a trade to a contender, with the Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, and Dallas Mavericks among his preferred destinations. These teams share a commonality: they feature either rising stars or established superstars, aligning with Butler’s desire to compete at the highest level. However, most teams view Butler, now 35 and earning over $48 million annually, as a declining asset and are reluctant to dismantle their rosters for him.
The Grizzlies, however, may be an exception. According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, Memphis has expressed interest in Butler and has been monitoring the situation closely.
"The Grizzlies are lurking in Butler trade talks, sources said, and have been in contact with the Heat during the process. Rival league executives believe Memphis is trying to combine a talent influx with offloading some future salary so it can facilitate a contract extension for Jaren Jackson Jr. as early as this summer.
Butler, meanwhile, has made it known that he could opt out of his contract this summer and seek free agency. Sources have theorized that if the Grizzlies can acquire him for a playoff run and also free cap space this summer, that's where their interests might lie.”
A Jimmy Butler trade could be worth the risk
As the third seed in the Western Conference, Memphis has emerged as one of the league’s top teams, maintaining focus on the health of Ja Morant and the rest of the roster. Despite their regular-season success, postseason consistency has eluded them, with first-round exits in two of the last four years and a second-round loss to the Warriors three seasons ago.
To facilitate a trade, the Grizzlies would likely need to center their offer around Desmond Bane, whose $34 million contract is the most feasible option without dismantling the entire roster. Bane has been a key contributor, averaging 17.7 points on a career-high 49.9 percent shooting from the field. For Riley, acquiring a young, efficient scorer like Bane could align with Miami’s pivot toward a youth-driven rebuild.
While a trade to Memphis would contradict Butler’s preferences, it could prove mutually beneficial. For the Grizzlies, Butler would bring veteran leadership and reduce the burden on Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. offensively. For Riley, it would be an opportunity to end the standoff and take satisfaction in putting Butler in a less-than-ideal situation.