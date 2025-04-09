Grizzlies rookie Jaylen Wells stretchered off after scary collision under basket

Memphis Grizzlies guard and Rookie of the Year candidate Jaylen Wells was stretchered off the court after a nasty collision during the Grizzlies game against the Charlotte Hornets.

Wells was free on a fastbreak dunk when KJ Simpson trailed him. As Wells went up for a dunk, Simpson collided with Wells mid-air. Wells lost his balance, his body rotated and he looked to hit his forehead on the court.

Per Rod Boone's X platform account, Wells had very little movement while he was getting stretchered off the court.

Jaylen Wells falls hard on his front of his head after the And-One dunk. The medical staff rush for his help and then evacuate him.

Upon referee review, the foul by KJ Simpson was upgraded to a flagrant penalty 2 and he was ejected from the game.

Some Hornets players were… pic.twitter.com/egfcqj1cQC — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) April 9, 2025

Here is an alternate angle of the collision. It doesn't make it look any better.

what the hell #25 doing….. pic.twitter.com/Ms85eNAgsd — Devin Walker (@Devin_Walker2) April 8, 2025

Jaylen Wells status update: Grizzlies rookie "awake and alert"

Simpson was given a Flagrant 2 foul and ejected for the contact. The game was briefly paused as medical staff stretchered Wells off the court and officials arranged to bring in a replacement ambulance. The player was taken to a local hospital.

Wells' father provided a positive update on social media: "Jaylen is awake and alert. Wanted 2 know the score! Swollen wrist. Face, jaw and back pain. About to get X-ray and CT."

Jaylen is awake and alert. Wanted 2 know the score! Swollen wrist. Face, jaw and back pain. About to get X-ray and CT. — Fred wells (@freddyjrrn) April 9, 2025

Eventually, the two teams finished what remained of the first half, going to the locker room with the Grizzlies leading 63-44. Vince Williams replaced Wells in the lineup when the second half got under way.

The Grizzlies were amidst a late playoff push as they hope to avoid having to go through the play-in tournament. As for Wells, he was having a Rookie of the Year campaign, despite being a second-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Per NBA.com, Wells was No. 5 in the Kia Rookie of the Year ladder. He has started 73 of 78 games this season, averaging 10.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He's shot .426 from the field and .355 from beyond the arc.

This article will be updated as more information about Jaylen Wells and his status comes in.