Why isn't Ja Morant playing vs. Pistons? Grizzlies suddenly scratch star from lineup

In the span of 20 minutes, the Memphis Grizzlies created a wave of confusion over the status of star guard Ja Morant, who will now miss Saturday's game against the Detroit Pistons.

First, the Grizzlies announced their starting lineup with Morant among the five. A few minutes later, Memphis PR updated their injury report, listing Morant as "questionable" with an illness. Another 15 minutes later, Morant was officially declared out.

Status Update:



Ja Morant (Illness) is out tonight at Detroit. https://t.co/AvPzA0QZXP — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) April 5, 2025

Morant has been embroiled in controversy this week after pointing finger guns at the Warriors bench. Given his past infractions involving firearms, the NBA acted quickly to fine him for his actions. There is no indication this absence is related to that saga, however.

The team posted photos on social media from the morning shoot around with Morant on hand.

Whatever is ailing him must have come on somewhat quickly, or escalated further than expected. We will update this article as more information comes out about Morant's illness.

Grizzlies starting lineup vs. Pistons on Apr. 5 with Ja Morant out

The Grizzlies announced a new starting lineup on social media:

Scotty Pippen Jr.

Desmond Bane

Jaylen Wells

Jaren Jackson Jr.

Zach Edey

Pippen Jr. stepped into the starting five after playing 27 minutes, scoring 17 points and dishing seven assists off the bench against the Miami Heat. The Grizzlies won that game 110-108.

Memphis is in a three-way tie with the Timberwolves and Clippers behind the No. 5 seed Warriors. As it stands, the T-Wolves hold the No. 6 seed while LA sits seventh and the Grizzlies sit eighth. Every result matters for playoff seeding even though danger of fallout out of the postseason is low. The Dallas Mavericks and Sacramento Kings 7.5 and 8.0 games behind Memphis.