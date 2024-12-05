The Grizzlies second-round draft pick was an ultimate heat check, and now he's winning awards
The 2024 NBA Draft class has delivered an impressive group of players, with rookies making significant contributions across the league. Zaccarie Risasscher has established himself as a key role player for the Atlanta Hawks, while Jared McCain is dazzling for an injury-depleted Philadelphia 76ers team. However, one player is flying under the radar despite earning a well-deserved spotlight recently — Jaylen Wells.
The Memphis Grizzlies' 39th overall pick is making waves after winning his first Rookie of the Month award, stepping up as a vital piece for a team plagued by injuries. Initially coming off the bench, Wells has since started 17 games, averaging 12.1 points per game and helping the Grizzlies climb to fourth in a competitive Western Conference. For those familiar with his journey, this breakout shouldn’t come as a surprise — Wells has consistently proven his ability to excel at every level of basketball.
From Division II stardom to the big stage
Jaylen Wells began his collegiate career at Sonoma State, a Division II school, where he dominated during his sophomore year, earning the CCAA Player of the Year award. His stellar performance included averages of 22.4 points and 8.7 rebounds per game and an impressive 44.8 percent shooting from 3-point range. While team success was limited, his individual achievements made it clear that a bigger stage was calling.
Wells transferred to Washington State for his junior year, seamlessly transitioning to Division I basketball. He averaged 12.6 points and 4.6 rebounds while maintaining his sharp shooting from deep, connecting on 41.7 percent of his 3-point attempts. Washington State’s remarkable season culminated in an NCAA Tournament appearance, their first in 16 years, providing Wells with an ideal platform to showcase his talent on a national stage.
In the tournament’s round of 64, Wells delivered with 17 points and 9 rebounds in a win over 10-seeded Drake. Against second-seeded Iowa State in the round of 32, Wells elevated his game further, posting 20 points on 47.1 percent shooting in a hard-fought loss. These performances solidified his reputation as a player capable of rising to the occasion.
Despite falling to the second round of the draft, Wells is proving to be one of the biggest steals of 2024. His blend of scoring, rebounding, and 3-point shooting mirrors his college numbers, and he has seamlessly translated those skills to the NBA level. His efforts have propelled him to third place in the Rookie of the Year race, a testament to his immediate value to the Grizzlies.
Wells’ journey — from Division II standout to critical NBA contributor — is one of perseverance and talent. While he may not have entered the league with the same fanfare as some of his peers, his impact is undeniable. If he continues this trajectory, Wells could add more accolades to his growing résumé and establish himself as a cornerstone for Memphis' future.