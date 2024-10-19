Wild stat is proof positive that Zach Edey is the NBA’s next star big man
The 2024 NBA Draft may have been panned for its lack for generational talent compared to previous classes,, but it did give fans a gem in 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey.
Edey has been turning heads during the Memphis Grizzlies preseason with some standout performances. and as we shift gears into the 2024-25 season, one particular stat has helped him stand literally and (figuratively) head and shoulders above others in his draft class.
So far, the Grizzlies' big man has recorded 21 posts during the preseason, more than anyone in the NBA, per sports analyst Dean Oliver. He is averaging 1.31 points per game on those posts. It's an astounding accomplishment, considering the league average of points on post-ups during the 2023-24 season was 1.04.
To add further perspective for this wild stat, Nikola Jokic, a three-time MVP league in post ups,averaging six a game and scored 1.14 points per possesion.
Its a small sample size and it might change when he plays real NBA games however we may have gotten a glimpse of good he can be good going forward.
Stats show Zach Edey could be NBA's next great big-man
There has been considerable debate surrounding the former Purdue big man's ability to play in today's NBA.
Many wondered if Edey could succeed given his size and traditional skill set. Edey is a classic back-to-basket player with excellent touch around the rim; however, his playstyle is nearly extinct in the modern NBA as teams look to go smaller and faster.
He dominated during his final season at Purdue, leading them to the National Championship game last season. However, they were blown out by Dan Hurley and UConn.
It would be interesting to see how he improves on defense and on his decision making outside of the post. However based on that wild stat alone, it seems like he is ahead of the curb when it comes and a favorite.