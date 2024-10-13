Gruesome Aidan Hutchinson injury puts a damper on Lions rout of Cowboys
The Detroit Lions were having a party at AT&T Stadium with an absolute demolition of the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The good vibes came crashing to the ground about the same time star defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson went crashing to the ground with an injury.
The Pro Bowler was rushing the passer early in the third quarter when he appeared to break his leg. If that's the case, his season is surely over.
Here's the play where Hutchinson went down:
If you want a better idea of how we know Hutchinson's leg is fractured, watch this clip here. Just be aware, it's not for the faint of heart.
Hutchinson had to be carted off the field. The response from players on both teams shows just how serious this one looked.
Aidan Hutchinson injury update: Lions ruled out defensive lineman
Not that there was any doubt, but the Lions officially ruled Hutchinson out on Twitter with a lower leg injury.
No one wants to see that happen to a player on any team. It's especially painful for the Lions considering their Super Bowl aspirations.
Hutchinson came into Sunday's game leading the NFL in sacks with 6.5. On Sunday he had three tackles, including a sack and three quarterback hits before his injury. He was well on his way to matching or even exceeding his output from his outstanding sophomore season.
It's a shame Hutchinson almost certainly won't be a part of Detroit's run this season. The question now is whether they go forward with the likes of Isaac Ukwu and Josh Paschal covering for Hutchinson? Or do they make a trade to fill the gap?
The Lions are in their Super Bowl window, so the timing of this particular injury is tough. Having said that, Hutchinson will get healthy and return eventually. It just won't be this year.