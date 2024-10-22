Gruesome Chris Godwin injury in garbage time caps miserable Buccaneers MNF experience
Credit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for showing fight in what was going to be a blowout loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football. But I'm pretty sure every Bucs fan would gladly trade those meaningless fourth quarter points for Chris Godwin to be healthy.
Unfortunately, that trade is not on the table. Godwin is injured and, frankly, it looks really bad.
The wide receiver suffered a gruesome injury with one minute remaining in the game as Tampa Bay trailed by 10. His leg got caught up under a defender on the tackle and his foot ended up pointing the wrong direction.
Watch the video at your own discretion. It doesn't look pretty:
Godwin had to be carted off the field with his leg in an aircast. That tells us plenty about the severity of the injury.
Chris Godwin injury update: Bucs receiver suffered dislocated ankle
After the game, head coach Todd Bowles confirmed the worst: Early indications are that Godwin dislocated his ankle.
"It's unfortunate he (Chris Godwin) got hurt and we feel bad about that. But he's a football player and he wanted to be in the game just like Baker and everyone else wanted to be in the game," Bowles said, via NFL on CBS.
The Bucs led 10-0 after the first quarter but their fortune turned sharply after that. They trailed 34-10 going into the fourth quarter thanks to a five-touchdown performance from Lamar Jackson in the middle two frames.
Baker Mayfield and company tried to put up a fight, scoring three touchdowns in the fourth. Realistically though, there was a slimmer than slim chance of them actually erasing a two-score deficit with one minute to play. They'd already recovered one onside kick. Getting another would have been astounding.
That's why the Godwin injury is so heartbreaking. Of course, you should always play to win, but keeping the starters in the game late likely cost Tampa Bay their leading receiver on the season.
To make matters worse, Mike Evans reaggravated a hamstring injury that has been dogging him this season. He too exited the game, leaving Tampa Bay without both of their star pass catchers.