Emmanuel Clase’s cocky Instagram story hits different after 2 straight miserable outings
By Scott Rogust
One of the Cleveland Guardians' strengths in the regular season and heading into the playoffs was their bullpen, headlined by closer Emmanuel Clase. The 26-year-old closer had been unstoppable this year, as he posted a 0.61 ERA along with 47 saves and 66 strikeouts over 74.1 innings in the regular season. But in the postseason, Clase has been far from dominant, as he has surrendered some big hits.
In ALCS Game 3 on Wednesday night, Clase blew a 3-1 lead after surrendering a game-tying two run homer to Aaron Judge and a go-ahead solo homer to Giancarlo Stanton. Luckily for Clase, the Guardians were able to force extra innings after Jhonkensy Noel two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning, and David Fry crushed a game-winning two-run homer in the 10th.
After the game, Clase sensed the criticism heading his way and decided to flex all of his accomplishments throughout his young career. For some, it felt like Clase was being petty. Others may feel he was defending his resume, as it was only one game.
Then, ALCS Game 4 happened.
Emmanuel Clase's Instagram post backfires tremendously after another bad ALCS outing
Clase entered the ninth inning of Game 4 with the game tied at six runs apiece and immediately surrendered singles to Anthony Rizzo and Anthony Volpe in the first two at-bats. Clase struck out Austin Wells, but then watched as Jon Berti score after a fielding error by Brayan Rocchio. The next at-bat, Clase threw a pitch that Gleyber Torres hit to center field, allowing Volpe to score at home. The game wen form tied 6-6, to Yankees leading 8-6.
Clase did get out of the inning, getting a forceout on Juan Soto and a groundout by Jazz Chisholm Jr. There wasn't enough magic in the ninth inning for Cleveland, as they lost 8-6 and now trail 3-1 in the series. One more loss, and they are out.
After this latest showing, Clase has now recorded a 10.61 ERA, a 1.71 WHIP, an 0-2 win-loss record and just seven strikeouts in seven innings (six games).
There's no denying it, Clase is having a bad postseason. His social media post didn't help matters, as it added fuel for his critics.