Guardians fans thank David Fry for saving season in ALDS Game 4 win
By Scott Rogust
The Cleveland Guardians looked like a team that was going to dominate in the American League portion of the MLB postseason bracket thanks to their 7-0 win over the Detroit Tigers. But then, the "Gritty Tigers" rebounded with back-to-back wins and having the chance to close out the series and clinch a berth in the ALCS.
It was a true back-and-forth battle between both AL Central rivals, but Guardians first baseman David Fry was the difference-maker.
In the seventh inning, with Steven Kwan on base, Guardians manager called on Fry to pinch-hit for Kyle Manzardo. The decision paid off, as with Cleveland trailing 3-2, Fry crushed a two-run homer to left field to give them a 4-3 lead.
Then, in the ninth inning, Fry hit a sacrifice bunt to allow Brayan Rocchio to score and extend Cleveland's lead to 5-3. Even with a brief comeback attempt, the Guardians held on to win 5-4 and bring the ALDS back to Cleveland.
Guardians fans thank David Fry for saving their season in ALDS Game 4
Guardians fans took to social media to thank Fry for his heroics in Thursday night and to bring the series back to Cleveland.
This was quite the game for Fry, who accounted for the Guardians' final three runs of the game. Now, he gives Cleveland a chance to advance to the ALCS for the first time since 2016, the last time they made it back to the World Series.
Fry wasn't the only player to step up for the Guardians. Star third baseman Jose Ramirez broke out of his series slump to crush a go-ahead solo home run in the fourth inning to put Cleveland up 2-1.
In this postseason, Fry recorded a .273 batting average, a .333 on-base percentage, a .636 slugging percentage, one home run, two runs, three hits, and five RBI in 11 at-bats.
The Guardians and Tigers will now get a day off to head back to Progressive Field. From there, they will decide who will compete for the AL pennant.