Guardians-Nationals start time: Rain delay updates, forecast from Nationals Park on May 5

The Cleveland Guardians have won back-to-back series to improve their record to 20-14, good for second in the AL Central. They're hoping to keep the good times rolling against a Washington Nationals team coming off an encouraging series win of their own, but Mother Nature has delayed the start of Monday's series opener at Nationals Park.

The start of today’s game has been delayed due to inclement weather. We are monitoring the situation and will provide an update as more information becomes available. Please visit https://t.co/45FRPAfPwj for more information. — Nationals Park (@NationalsPark) May 5, 2025

Rain has been a constant theme for both of these teams in the early parts of the season, so it comes as no surprise to see the weather impact the start time of this game. All fans can do now is wait for updates, and that's what this article will provide.

Guardians vs. Nationals rain delay: What's Monday's forecast in Washington D.C.?

Unfortunately, if Weather.com's hourly forecast is accurate, this delay could be a long one. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect, and for good reason. Thunderstorms are currently ongoing, and are set to go on through at least 8:00 p.m. ET, well beyond the initially scheduled first pitch.

While games can be played through some rain, thunderstorms are a different beast. If they persist, it will be a while until this game gets going. With that being said, though, the fact that rain is supposed to stop after around 8:00 p.m. ET suggests that after a lengthy delay, this game should be played, avoiding the outcome nobody wants - a postponement.

What time do the Guardians and Nationals play today?

First pitch for Monday's game was initially set for 6:45 p.m. ET, but with the delay, it will be later than that. As of now, it's anyone's best guess as to when the first pitch will be. Assuming the forecast is accurate, it's hard to envision this game starting before 8:00 p.m. ET, though.

Once the game finally does begin, it should be a good one. The Guardians have the advantage on paper with a much better record, but the Nationals have played well at home, going 9-7 in their 16 games at Nationals Park. Star power should be very much on display as well, with Jose Ramirez and James Wood leading the way for the Guardians and Nationals, respectively. Once this game does get going, Luis Ortiz will take the ball for Cleveland against Jake Irvin of the Nationals.